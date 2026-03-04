Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom







Infinix Note Edge 5G Review: The Infinix Note Edge walks into the mid-range phone market like Greta Van Fleet guitarist Jake Kiszka walking onto stage with a Jimmy Page-esque double-neck Gibson. Flashy? Yes. Loud? Obviously. But the question remains: can a tribute act actually outshine the great Led Zeppelin?

Infinix’s latest mid-range contender comes loaded with bold claims, India’s slimmest 3D curved AMOLED phone, a massive 6,500mAh battery, JBL-tuned speakers, and the new MediaTek Dimensity 7100 processor. On paper, it sounds like a phone designed to impress spec-sheet warriors and benchmark enthusiasts.

Which means it’s the perfect playground for my overly enthusiastic co-reviewer, GennieGPT, ABP Live’s AI review bot, who judges gadgets the way a kid judges ice cream: more toppings equals better dessert. Unfortunately, Gennie doesn’t actually use phones. I do. Let’s see how many marketing buzzwords survive my real-world testing.

Infinix Note Edge Review: Quick Pointers

What Works:

Gorgeous 1.5K curved AMOLED display

Massive 6,500mAh battery easily lasts two days

Surprisingly slim design at 7.2mm

Loud JBL-tuned stereo speakers

Solid everyday performance from Dimensity 7100

What Doesn’t:

Cameras are good, but not segment-leading

Curved screen still has accidental touch issues

AI features feel like hype more than necessity

The 'Slim But Giant Battery' Paradox

✨ GennieGPT: The Infinix Note Edge is only 7.2mm thin with a 6500mAh battery! That’s AMAZING engineering! This phone is basically a superhero!

Shayak: Calm down, Marvel fan. Yes, the engineering here is genuinely impressive. Phones with batteries this big usually feel like bricks. Somehow, Infinix has managed to squeeze a 6,500mAh battery into a surprisingly slim body, which is rare in this price segment.

In real-world use, this phone is a marathon runner. Two days of moderate usage is easily achievable. Heavy users will still get a comfortable full day without hunting for a charger. The 45W charger in the box also deserves a shoutout. No Apple-style 'bring your own charger' drama here.

And the bypass charging feature is great for gamers since it powers the phone directly without draining the battery. So yes, Gennie. This time, you’re not completely hallucinating.

A Curved Display That Wants To Feel Premium

✨ GennieGPT: A 3D Curved 1.5K AMOLED display with 4500 nits brightness! CINEMATIC! LUXURIOUS! FUTURISTIC!

Shayak: That’s a lot of capital letters. But the display is genuinely impressive. The 1.5K curved AMOLED panel is sharp, vibrant, and very bright. Even under Delhi’s brutal afternoon sun, visibility is surprisingly good.

Scrolling feels smooth thanks to the 120Hz refresh rate, and the colour reproduction is punchy without looking like a Holi festival.

However, curved displays still come with the same old issues: occasional accidental touches and reflections near the edges. It looks premium, and let’s be honest, in this price range, curved screens still carry a certain flagship energy. And I certainly appreciate that.

The Dimensity 7100 Performance Show

✨ GennieGPT: India’s first MediaTek Dimensity 7100 phone! 750,000 AnTuTu score! 90FPS gaming! FASTEST IN SEGMENT!

Shayak: The Dimensity 7100 is a solid mid-range processor. It’s not trying to dethrone flagship chips, but it handles everyday tasks comfortably. Apps open quickly, multitasking is smooth, and casual gaming runs without drama.

But let’s tone down the 'gaming monster' claims. Think of this chip as a well-trained office worker, not a gym bodybuilder. It can handle BGMI, Call of Duty, and Asphalt without breaking a sweat, but push heavy titles like Genshin Impact on max settings, and you will have to lower your expectations.

Still, paired with LPDDR5X RAM and UFS 2.2 storage, performance feels snappy for a Rs 20K phone.

JBL Speakers That Actually Impress

✨ GennieGPT: JBL DUAL STEREO SPEAKERS! HI-RES AUDIO! CINEMA IN YOUR POCKET!

Shayak: Okay, I’ll give you this one. The speakers are surprisingly good.

They’re loud, clear, and have decent stereo separation, which makes YouTube videos, Netflix sessions, and gaming much more immersive.

No, it’s not replacing your Bluetooth speaker anytime soon, but compared to the thin, tinny speakers on many mid-range phones, this is a welcome upgrade. For music lovers and binge-watchers, the JBL tuning is more than just marketing fluff.

Cameras: Good, But Not Magical

✨ GennieGPT: 50MP Ultra Clear Camera with Live Photos! Professional photography! Instagram-ready!

Shayak: Easy there, Raghu Rai. The 50MP main camera is good for daylight photography. Colours are vibrant, detail is decent, and social-media-ready shots come out easily.

Low-light performance is acceptable but not spectacular. Noise creeps in, and dynamic range can struggle in tricky lighting.

The 13MP selfie camera is serviceable. Fine for video calls and quick selfies, but influencers looking for razor-sharp detail might want something better.

The AI features like AI Eraser and AI Studio tools are fun, but like most AI gimmicks today, they’re nice-to-have rather than life-changing.

Software And The AI Circus

✨ GennieGPT: FOLAX AI ASSISTANT! AI WALLPAPER! AI NOTE! AI EVERYTHING! THE FUTURE IS HERE!

Shayak: The future… apparently involves putting AI in absolutely everything. The XOS 16 interface (based on Android 16) is fairly smooth and customizable. You get floating windows, dynamic UI elements, and plenty of personalisation options.

The AI features are interesting on paper: AI wallpaper generation, AI note sketch conversion, AI image tools... all these are typically premium Samsung Galaxy territory, but it's good that a budget user can also have fun playing around with AI.

But in daily life, most users will probably ignore half of them.

Still, credit where it’s due, 3 years of OS updates and 5 years of security patches is solid support for this price segment.

Infinix Note Edge Review: Final Verdict

The Infinix Note Edge feels a bit like a modern stadium rock band. Loud, flashy, packed with stage effects, and determined to grab attention. And honestly, it mostly succeeds.

You get a beautiful curved AMOLED display, a massive battery, dependable performance (much like India's middle order at the T20 World Cup), loud stereo speakers, and all of these inside a surprisingly slim design.

Not everything hits the high notes. Cameras are good rather than great, and some of the AI features feel like they exist mainly to impress marketing slides. But at a starting price of Rs 21,999, the Infinix Note Edge delivers something many mid-range phones forget: fun.

Should You Buy Infinix Note Edge?

Yes, if you want a stylish phone with a huge battery and a great display.

if you want a stylish phone with a huge battery and a great display. Maybe, if cameras are your top priority.

if cameras are your top priority. No, if you dislike curved displays or want flagship-level gaming power.

The Infinix Note Edge isn’t trying to be subtle. It’s loud, shiny, and full of tricks, like a rock band with too many pyrotechnics. Fortunately, the music is pretty good too.