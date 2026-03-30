Is Telegram Down? Users Unable To Log In, Send Messages, Or Refresh App

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Telegram Down: Telegram users across several cities in India and beyond appear to be facing a sudden disruption, with many reporting issues while trying to use the app. From sending messages to simply refreshing chats, the platform is not working as expected for a number of people. The complaints started surfacing quickly and have continued to grow, suggesting that the problem is not limited to a single region or device type.

While outages are not uncommon for large platforms, the lack of immediate clarity has left users searching for answers online and sharing their experiences.

What Issues Are Telegram Users Facing Right Now?

According to outage tracking site Downdetector, nearly 400 users flagged problems within a short span of time. People across cities like New Delhi, Jaipur, Lucknow, Bengaluru, Chennai, and Mumbai reported similar issues. Many users said they were unable to log in, while others complained about messages not being delivered or the app failing to refresh.

The issue appears to be affecting both mobile and desktop users. Some users also mentioned delays in receiving notifications, which further adds to the confusion. Since the complaints are coming from multiple locations at once, it points to a broader service disruption rather than a local network problem.

Users React On X As Frustration Builds

As the outage continued, users turned to X to check if others were facing the same issue. The platform quickly filled with reactions ranging from confusion to frustration. While some users asked if Telegram was down, others shared screenshots and described their problems in detail.

Here are some of the reactions posted on X:

Oh no telegram down😭 — pie`🍒 (@myawnzznii) March 30, 2026

seems like telegram server down,

any inquiry or checkout service please DM X or IG 😣🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/pjwsUfzVA0 — marshmallow.cart516 🐣 (@marshmellowcart) March 30, 2026

Is Telegram down for everyone or just me? 🧐



Facing "Connecting..." issues and messages aren't sending.#TelegramDown #Telegram — GrowDealz (@GrowDealz) March 30, 2026

So far, Telegram has not released an official statement explaining the cause of the disruption. It is also unclear how long the issue will last. Until then, users are left waiting for services to return to normal while monitoring updates online.