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HomeTechnologyIs Telegram Down? Users Unable To Log In, Send Messages, Or Refresh App

Is Telegram Down? Users Unable To Log In, Send Messages, Or Refresh App

If your Telegram is acting up, you are not alone. A fresh wave of complaints points to a possible widespread outage hitting users across login, chat, and app functions.

By : Annie Sharma | Updated at : 30 Mar 2026 01:24 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Telegram Down: Telegram users across several cities in India and beyond appear to be facing a sudden disruption, with many reporting issues while trying to use the app. From sending messages to simply refreshing chats, the platform is not working as expected for a number of people. The complaints started surfacing quickly and have continued to grow, suggesting that the problem is not limited to a single region or device type.

While outages are not uncommon for large platforms, the lack of immediate clarity has left users searching for answers online and sharing their experiences.

What Issues Are Telegram Users Facing Right Now?

According to outage tracking site Downdetector, nearly 400 users flagged problems within a short span of time. People across cities like New Delhi, Jaipur, Lucknow, Bengaluru, Chennai, and Mumbai reported similar issues. Many users said they were unable to log in, while others complained about messages not being delivered or the app failing to refresh.

Is Telegram Down? Users Unable To Log In, Send Messages, Or Refresh App

The issue appears to be affecting both mobile and desktop users. Some users also mentioned delays in receiving notifications, which further adds to the confusion. Since the complaints are coming from multiple locations at once, it points to a broader service disruption rather than a local network problem.

Is Telegram Down? Users Unable To Log In, Send Messages, Or Refresh App

Users React On X As Frustration Builds

As the outage continued, users turned to X to check if others were facing the same issue. The platform quickly filled with reactions ranging from confusion to frustration. While some users asked if Telegram was down, others shared screenshots and described their problems in detail.

Here are some of the reactions posted on X:

So far, Telegram has not released an official statement explaining the cause of the disruption. It is also unclear how long the issue will last. Until then, users are left waiting for services to return to normal while monitoring updates online.

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Frequently Asked Questions

What issues are Telegram users experiencing?

Users are reporting inability to log in, messages not being delivered, and the app failing to refresh. Some also experience delays in receiving notifications.

Where are Telegram users facing issues?

Users in several Indian cities like New Delhi, Jaipur, Lucknow, Bengaluru, Chennai, and Mumbai are reporting problems. The issue seems widespread, affecting multiple regions.

Is the Telegram outage affecting both mobile and desktop users?

Yes, the issue appears to be affecting both mobile and desktop users, indicating a broader service disruption.

Has Telegram released an official statement about the outage?

No, Telegram has not yet released an official statement explaining the cause of the disruption or how long it will last.

About the author Annie Sharma

Annie Sharma is a technology journalist at ABP Live English, focused on breaking down complex tech stories into clear, reader-friendly narratives. Gaining hands-on experience in digital storytelling and news writing with leading publications, Annie believes technology should feel accessible rather than overwhelming, and follows a clear, reader-first approach in her work.

For tips and queries, you can reach out to her at annies@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 30 Mar 2026 01:05 PM (IST)
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TECHNOLOGY
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