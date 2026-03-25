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HomeTechnologyGot A Tech Degree? These Are The Indian Cities Actually Hiring In 2026

Got A Tech Degree? These Are The Indian Cities Actually Hiring In 2026

Fresh out of college with a tech degree? Where you choose to live next could matter far more than the grades on your certificate.

By : Annie Sharma | Updated at : 25 Mar 2026 04:40 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

If you are looking for a job in 2026, where you live could matter just as much as what you know. The latest TeamLease Employment Outlook Report shows that hiring activity is no longer spread evenly across India. Instead, it is concentrating in a handful of cities that have built the right conditions for growth. Bengaluru, Hyderabad, and Pune are leading this shift, and the numbers make it hard to argue otherwise.

The gap between these cities and the rest of the country is growing, and for job seekers, that gap is becoming very real.

Why Are Bengaluru, Hyderabad, & Pune Ahead Of Everyone Else?

The TeamLease report places Bengaluru at the top with a hiring intent of 67.9% among employers. Hyderabad follows at 57.8%, and Pune comes in at 56.1%. These are not random outcomes. 

Bengaluru has built a strong presence in AI, cloud computing, and global capability centres, keeping it as the first choice for high-value tech and product roles. 

Hyderabad has grown steadily through better infrastructure and policy support, making it a preferred base for pharma tech, BFSI, and data centres. 

Pune's strength comes from manufacturing, engineering, and research and development, with hiring closely tied to industrial corridors and real production cycles.

How This Shift Is Changing the Way Job Seekers Think About Their Careers

For years, large metros attracted jobs simply because of their population size. That logic no longer holds. 

Companies are now choosing cities based on the availability of skilled workers, the presence of industry clusters, and ease of doing business. This means some cities are accelerating while others are slowing down. 

For job seekers, the choice is becoming more direct: move to where the opportunities are, or look for roles that offer remote or flexible arrangements. The job market is not shrinking. It is getting more focused, and understanding where growth is happening could be the deciding factor in your next career move.

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Frequently Asked Questions

Which cities are leading in job hiring in India for 2026?

Bengaluru, Hyderabad, and Pune are leading in job hiring for 2026. These cities have built favorable conditions for growth and are seeing increased hiring activity.

What makes Bengaluru a top choice for job seekers?

Bengaluru excels in AI, cloud computing, and global capability centers. This makes it a prime location for high-value tech and product roles.

Why is Hyderabad a preferred city for job opportunities?

Hyderabad has developed strong infrastructure and policy support. It's becoming a preferred base for roles in pharma tech, BFSI, and data centers.

What industries drive Pune's hiring strength?

Pune's hiring strength comes from manufacturing, engineering, and research and development. Its job market is closely linked to industrial corridors and production cycles.

About the author Annie Sharma

Annie Sharma is a technology journalist at ABP Live English, focused on breaking down complex tech stories into clear, reader-friendly narratives. Gaining hands-on experience in digital storytelling and news writing with leading publications, Annie believes technology should feel accessible rather than overwhelming, and follows a clear, reader-first approach in her work.

For tips and queries, you can reach out to her at annies@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 25 Mar 2026 04:40 PM (IST)
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