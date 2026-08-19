Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Asus Zenbook S14 balances thinness, power, premium build.

Offers a 3K 120Hz OLED and powerful Core Ultra 9.

Boasts strong battery, comprehensive ports, but high price.

Asus Zenbook S14 Review: There was a time when buying a powerful laptop meant accepting a fairly simple trade-off: performance meant weight, and portability meant compromise. Want something fast? Carry a brick. Want something thin? Prepare for your laptop to behave like a Chromebook having an existential crisis. The new Asus Zenbook S14 (UX5406AA) is clearly trying to end that arrangement.

It is just 1.1cm thick, weighs around 1.2kg, packs a 77Wh battery, a 14-inch 3K 120Hz OLED display and, in the top configuration, Intel's Core Ultra 9 386H with 32GB RAM and 1TB storage. The chassis is made from Asus' Ceraluminum material, while the company has somehow found space for two Thunderbolt 4 ports, HDMI 2.1, USB-A and a headphone jack.

And, naturally, there is AI. Because apparently no laptop can be launched in 2026 without first explaining how it is going to revolutionise your life by summarising an email you were perfectly capable of reading yourself.

As usual, ABP Live's excitable AI review bot, GennieGPT, has already seen the specification sheet and fallen deeply in love. Let's see how much of that enthusiasm survives contact with reality.

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Asus Zenbook S14 Review: Quick Pointers

What Works:

Beautiful 14-inch 3K 120Hz OLED display

Extremely thin and light at around 1.1 cm and 1.2 kg

Ceraluminum chassis feels properly premium

Core Ultra 9 performance in an impressively slim body

77Wh battery with claimed up to 27-hour endurance

Excellent port selection for an ultraportable

Wi-Fi 7 and Thunderbolt 4

What Doesn't:

Integrated Intel graphics means this isn't a gaming laptop

Top-end configuration is seriously expensive

27-hour battery claim comes with the usual giant asterisk

OLED is glossy, so reflections can become annoying

AI is useful in places, but hardly the reason to buy this laptop

Tiny Laptop, Big Personality

✨ GennieGPT: 1.1 cm thin! 1.2 kg light! Ceraluminum! Military-grade durability! This laptop is basically an indestructible feather!

Shayak: The Zenbook S14 is genuinely impressive when you pick it up. At around 1.2 kg and barely over a centimetre thick, it is the sort of laptop you can put in a backpack and forget you're carrying a computer at all. Asus also says the Ceraluminum chassis is designed to be more resistant to scratches, smudges and wear than conventional aluminium.

The material is probably the more interesting bit here. It doesn't just look like another slab of silver aluminium pretending to be premium. There is a slightly more refined, ceramic-like texture to the whole thing.

And yes, it is certified to US MIL-STD-810H standards. That means Asus has subjected it to a range of durability tests. It does not mean your laptop has been promoted to the Indian Army.

Still, for something this thin, the Zenbook S14 feels reassuringly substantial rather than fragile. That's the important bit.

The OLED Screen Is The Real Star

✨ GennieGPT: 14-inch 3K OLED! 120Hz! 1100 nits HDR! 100 percent DCI-P3! One billion colours! 0.2ms response time! Pantone Validated! This is basically a cinema!

Shayak: The display is spectacular on paper, and it has the specifications to back that up. The Zenbook S14 gets a 14-inch 2880x1800 OLED panel with a 16:10 aspect ratio, 120Hz refresh rate, 0.2ms response time, 100 percent DCI-P3 coverage and up to 1100 nits HDR peak brightness. It is also Pantone Validated and supports stylus input.

The 16:10 aspect ratio is particularly useful for work. You get a little more vertical space for documents, webpages and spreadsheets without turning the laptop into a 16-inch suitcase.

And 120Hz is one of those upgrades you don't appreciate until you go back to 60Hz. Scrolling is smoother, animations look better and the entire operating system feels more fluid.

There is, however, one catch.

It's a glossy OLED. Which means the colours are gorgeous, blacks are properly black and HDR content looks fantastic. But your face can occasionally become a supporting character in whatever you're watching, especially you are watching anyting outdoors and in daylight.

Thankfully, Asus has built in OLED protection measures, including automatic screen dimming and its own burn-in prevention technology.

✨ GennieGPT: 1100 nits! You can work outdoors in direct sunlight!

Shayak: No, you cannot. HDR peak brightness and sustained full-screen brightness are two very different things. Please stop encouraging people to open Excel under the Mumbai sun.

Performance: Thin Doesn't Mean Wimpy

✨ GennieGPT: Intel Core Ultra 9 386H! 16 cores! Up to 50 TOPS NPU! 32GB RAM! 1TB SSD! This laptop can do EVERYTHING!

Shayak: Everything except turn into a dedicated gaming PC. The top configuration gets Intel's Core Ultra 9 386H, 32GB LPDDR5X memory and a 1TB PCIe 4.0 SSD. Graphics are handled by Intel's integrated GPU.

That's a very capable combination for productivity: dozens of browser tabs, Photoshop, office work, coding, video calls and general multitasking shouldn't be an issue. The clever part is how Asus has managed to squeeze that performance into a chassis this thin.

The cooling system uses dual fans, a 0.7mm vapour chamber and 2,715 CNC-machined cooling vents. Asus says the design allows the machine to operate at up to 28W while maintaining low noise during lighter workloads.

There are also three fan profiles: Whisper, Standard and Performance, with the latter allowing up to 28W. The quoted noise figures range from 25dB in Whisper mode to 44dB in Performance mode.

So yes, the Zenbook S14 is powerful.

But don't read "Core Ultra 9" and start planning a 4K Cyberpunk marathon. The integrated Intel graphics are perfectly sensible for everyday work and light creative workloads. They're not a substitute for a dedicated RTX GPU.

✨ GennieGPT: But the new Intel NPU has up to 50 TOPS! AI SUPERPOWER!

Shayak: And how many times are you going to use 50 TOPS before you realise you mostly use your laptop to open Chrome? The NPU is useful for AI workloads that actually run locally, and the hardware is clearly designed with the Copilot+ PC era in mind. But TOPS is not a performance score that magically makes every application faster.

AI hardware is becoming increasingly useful. It just isn't a personality trait.

Battery: Finally, Something Gennie Can't Ruin

✨ GennieGPT: 77Wh battery! Up to 27 HOURS! Twenty-seven! That's more than a full day!

Shayak: Now you're getting dangerously close to saying something sensible. The 77Wh battery is one of the Zenbook S14's biggest strengths considering the laptop weighs just 1.2kg. Asus claims up to 27 hours of usage, although actual endurance will obviously vary depending on brightness, workload, configuration and power settings.

And that's the part I like about this machine: the battery isn't tiny just because the laptop is thin. Asus has also included USB-C fast charging, with the company claiming around 60 percent charge in roughly 49 minutes.

The result is the kind of laptop that makes sense for people who actually move around. Office. Airport. Café. Meeting room. Couch. Bed. Another meeting that absolutely could have been an email. You aren't constantly hunting for a charger.

✨ GennieGPT: Dolby Atmos! Four speakers! Thunderbolt 4! HDMI 2.1! USB-A! Headphone jack! This laptop has EVERYTHING!

Shayak: Look at that. GennieGPT has finally discovered ports. The Zenbook S14 has two Thunderbolt 4 USB-C ports, a USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A port, full-sized HDMI 2.1 and a 3.5mm headphone jack. This matters.

Premium ultraportables have developed a strange habit of removing ports and then selling you an accessory to put them back. Asus hasn't gone completely down that road.

You can connect external displays, storage, peripherals and headphones without immediately turning your desk into a USB-C dongle graveyard. The laptop can also support up to two external monitors through its HDMI and Thunderbolt connections.

The four-speaker Dolby Atmos setup should also make this a very good entertainment machine, particularly when paired with that OLED display.

Basically, Netflix gets a better deal than your spreadsheet.

AI: Useful, But Calm Down

✨ GennieGPT: Copilot! Windows Studio Effects! AI Camera! StoryCube! AI-powered productivity! The laptop understands you!

Shayak: It understands you approximately as much as your office HR department does. The Zenbook S14 does have a healthy collection of AI features. Windows Copilot can help with tasks such as finding files, answering questions and controlling aspects of the computer. Windows Studio Effects can handle things like eye contact correction, portrait lighting and creative filters. Asus also has StoryCube, which can automatically organise photos and videos and create collections using AI.

These are genuinely useful additions. But I'm still not convinced AI should be the headline reason to buy this laptop.

The real reasons are simpler: it's thin, light, powerful, has a superb display and doesn't butcher connectivity in the pursuit of thinness. The AI stuff is the dessert.

Asus Zenbook S14 Review: Final Verdict

The Asus Zenbook S14 reminds me of a very well-made Swiss watch. Not because it tells the time particularly better than anything else. Your phone has been doing that for years. It's about the engineering required to make something look simple.

Getting a 14-inch laptop down to roughly 1.1cm and 1.2kg is impressive enough. Then Asus throws in a 77Wh battery, a 3K 120Hz OLED display, proper ports, four speakers and a high-end Intel processor. And somehow it doesn't feel like a science experiment held together by prayers.

The biggest strength of the Zenbook S14 isn't any single specification. It's the balance. The machine doesn't make you choose between portability and performance as aggressively as most ultraportables do.

The catch is the price. The Core Ultra 9, 32GB RAM and 1TB configuration is currently listed by Asus India at around Rs 2,39,990, although pricing and availability can vary by configuration and offer.

At that price, you're no longer shopping for "a good laptop". You're shopping for a premium laptop... and there are plenty of competitors waiting with their own fancy screens, processors and marketing departments.

But if portability is your priority and you want a Windows laptop that doesn't feel like you've sacrificed half your computer just to make it lighter, the Zenbook S14 makes a compelling argument. The Asus Zenbook S14 is proof that thin-and-light doesn't have to mean thin-and-limited.

Should You Buy Asus Zenbook S14?