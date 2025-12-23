Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra Release Date Pushed To February? Latest Leak Reveals The Truth

New leaks hint that Samsung may delay the Galaxy S26 Ultra launch from January to February, possibly revealing it at a later Unpacked event and pushing sales to March.

By : Annie Sharma | Updated at : 23 Dec 2025 11:35 AM (IST)
Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra Release Date: For weeks, leaks around the Samsung Galaxy S26 Series have been keeping fans on edge. Every new rumour hinted that January might finally be the month when Samsung unveils its next flagship lineup. But the latest leak has spoiled that excitement. Instead of a January launch, reports now suggest Samsung is still not ready to bring the Galaxy S26 series to the public.

For Samsung fans who were counting days, this delay feels like a major letdown and a long wait ahead.

Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra Release Date Likely Delayed

The Galaxy S26 Ultra was earlier expected to debut in mid-January, following Samsung’s usual launch pattern. However, a report by South Korean wire service Yonhap News Agency has suggested that Samsung is now planning to host its next Galaxy Unpacked event in February, possibly in San Francisco.

This shift has reduced the chances of a January launch almost entirely. If the February event goes ahead as reported, the Galaxy S26 Ultra and other models in the series may only reach stores in March. 

While Samsung has not officially confirmed the date, multiple reports now point towards February as the most likely launch window.

The constant back-and-forth around the release date has left fans confused, especially those who were closely tracking January leaks.

Galaxy S26 Series Leak Backed By Trusted Industry Sources

Adding more weight to these reports, well-known smartphone tipster IceUniverse has also supported the February launch timeline. In a recent post, he stated that the Galaxy S26 series would be unveiled in February and released for sale in March.


Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra Release Date Pushed To February? Latest Leak Reveals The Truth

According to industry chatter, Samsung has been reworking its Galaxy S26 lineup internally. Changes around model variants, pricing strategy, and competition appear to have delayed final decisions. Because of this, Samsung seems to be taking extra time before making the launch official.

While the wait may feel frustrating, the Galaxy S26 Ultra is clearly on the way. It’s just arriving later than fans originally hoped.

If you are interested in more such leaks, we've got you covered! We keep a close eye on every latest Samsung Galaxy S26 leak, so stay tuned to know more.

About the author Annie Sharma

Annie always believed tech shouldn’t feel intimidating. After learning the ropes at HT, News9, and NDTV Profit, she's excited to begin her journey at ABP Live and share stories that make sense to everyone.
Read
Published at : 23 Dec 2025 11:35 AM (IST)
TECHNOLOGY Samsung Galaxy S26
