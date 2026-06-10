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HomeBusinessMutual FundsDalal Street Anxious As US-Iran Break Ceasefire, Sensex Over 250 Points Up, Nifty Tests 23,300

Dalal Street Anxious As US-Iran Break Ceasefire, Sensex Over 250 Points Up, Nifty Tests 23,300

The GIFT Nifty was quoted at 23,295, down around 37 points, suggesting that the Nifty could surrender a portion of the gains recorded in the previous session.

By : Sakshi Arora | Updated at : 10 Jun 2026 09:22 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Indian markets opened cautiously amid escalating global geopolitical tensions.
  • US-Iran conflict intensified with military strikes, raising energy supply concerns.
  • Asian markets fell; US mixed; global crude oil prices also rose.

Indian equity markets opened on a cautious note on Wednesday as investors assess escalating geopolitical tensions in West Asia, rising crude oil prices, and weak global market cues.

The BSE Sensex climbed more than 250 points and inched closer to 74,200, while the NSE Nifty50 rose almost 50 points and tested 23,300, as of 9:15 AM.

GIFT Nifty Signals Weak Opening

The GIFT Nifty was quoted at 23,295, down around 37 points, suggesting that the Nifty could surrender a portion of the gains recorded in the previous session.

In the pre-open session at around 9:01 AM, the Sensex was trading 254.17 points, or 0.34 per cent, higher at 74,172.93, while the Nifty50 stood at 23,210.45, down 31.65 points, or 0.14 per cent.

However, early signals from the derivatives market pointed to a subdued start, with the GIFT Nifty indicating potential pressure on benchmark indices.

Market sentiment remains fragile as investors continue to monitor geopolitical developments that could influence global risk appetite, energy prices and foreign capital flows.

US-Iran Conflict Intensifies

Investor focus remains firmly on the rapidly evolving situation between the United States and Iran.

The latest escalation follows US military strikes on targets in Iran after an American Apache helicopter operating over the Strait of Hormuz was reportedly brought down. Tehran has warned that it will respond to Washington's actions, raising concerns about a wider confrontation in the region.

Adding to market unease, Iran has claimed responsibility for a drone strike targeting the US Navy's Fifth Fleet headquarters in Bahrain. The reported attack came shortly after US forces carried out strikes at multiple locations in southern Iran, marking a significant escalation in hostilities.

The developments have heightened fears of disruptions to global energy supplies and increased uncertainty across financial markets.

ALSO READ: Two Countries, Two Warnings: What Nepal And Japan's Actions Mean For Indian Mangoes

Asian Markets Trade Lower Amid Geopolitical Concerns

Equity markets across the Asia-Pacific region moved lower on Wednesday as investors reduced risk exposure following the latest developments in West Asia.

Japan's Nikkei 225 declined around 0.8 per cent, while South Korea's Kospi fell nearly 2.7 per cent. The broad-based weakness reflected concerns that a prolonged conflict could weigh on global growth and inflation expectations.

Wall Street Ends Mixed

US markets delivered a mixed performance overnight.

The S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite closed lower as investors reacted to geopolitical headlines and rising energy prices. The technology-heavy Nasdaq fell nearly 1 per cent, while the S&P 500 also ended in negative territory.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average, however, managed to finish marginally higher.

Crude Oil Back In Focus

Oil prices edged higher as traders assessed the potential impact of escalating tensions on global supply chains.

Brent crude futures climbed nearly 1 per cent to trade around $92.27 per barrel. The Strait of Hormuz remains one of the world's most critical energy corridors, and any threat to shipping activity in the region could have significant implications for global oil markets.

For India, higher crude prices remain a key concern as they can affect inflation, the rupee and corporate profitability.

Also Read : As Costs Rise, Are Indian Households Becoming More Credit Conscious?

Before You Go

BREAKING NOW: Indore fire tragedy as EV short circuit triggers deadly explosions

Frequently Asked Questions

How did Indian equity markets open on Wednesday?

Indian equity markets opened cautiously due to rising geopolitical tensions, increasing crude oil prices, and weak global cues. The Sensex climbed over 250 points, while the Nifty50 rose almost 50 points.

What is causing current market unease?

Market sentiment is fragile due to escalating geopolitical tensions in West Asia, particularly the US-Iran conflict. This raises fears of disruptions to global energy supplies and increased financial market uncertainty.

What recent events have escalated the US-Iran conflict?

The conflict escalated after US military strikes on targets in Iran, following a reported downed US helicopter. Iran then claimed a drone strike on the US Navy's Fifth Fleet HQ in Bahrain, marking a significant escalation.

Why are crude oil prices back in focus?

Crude oil prices edged higher due to escalating tensions impacting global supply chains, especially the Strait of Hormuz. For India, rising crude prices are a key concern as they affect inflation, the rupee, and corporate profitability.

About the author Sakshi Arora

Sakshi Arora is Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, working on business stories that track markets, global economies and key financial trends. A quick and dependable hand on the desk, she balances numbers with nuance, and is an expert on everything Personal Finance, Mutual Funds, and IPOs.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at sakshia@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 10 Jun 2026 09:18 AM (IST)
Tags :
Sensex Share Market Stock Market Today US Iran GIFT Nifty West Asia War
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