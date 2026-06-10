'Please Help...': Indian Crew's Distress Call After US Missile Strike On Tanker Off Oman

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Dramatic distress call reported fire, vessel sinking off Oman.

US missile strike initiated swift rescue of 24 Indian crew.

Tanker sanctioned previously for violating Iranian oil blockade.

Incident raises safety concerns for seafarers amid regional tensions.

US Iran War: A dramatic distress call from the tanker MT Marivex has offered a first-hand account of the moments of panic that unfolded after the vessel was struck off the coast of Oman, triggering a large-scale rescue operation that ultimately saved all 24 Indian crew members on board. The audio recording, which surfaced after the incident, captures a crew member urgently seeking help as flames spread across the ship.

A crew member said, as per reports, “We have fire on board, and vessel is sinking.”

Distress Signal Triggers Rapid Rescue Mission

According to reports, the Palau-flagged MT Marivex was hit by a US missile on Monday while operating near Oman. The vessel had previously been sanctioned by Washington over allegations that it was involved in transporting Iranian oil.

US Central Command later stated that the ship had “violated the ongoing blockade against Iran by attempting to sail to an Iranian port.”

Following the emergency call, maritime authorities moved swiftly to coordinate a rescue. The Indian Coast Guard’s Maritime Rescue Coordination Centre in Mumbai established communication with Oman’s Maritime Search and Rescue Centre to track developments and facilitate assistance.

Swift response by #MRCC #Mumbai following missile attack on MT Marivex in #OmanSRR.



On receiving information, MRCC Mumbai immediately coordinated with OMSC Oman, ensuring the safe rescue of 24 #Indian crew by #Oman Navy helicopters.@IndiaCoastGuard remains steadfast in its… pic.twitter.com/ULDjzgEK4g — Indian Coast Guard (@IndiaCoastGuard) June 9, 2026

The response was rapid. Within an hour of the distress alert, a Royal Air Force of Oman helicopter took off from Masirah Island and headed toward the stricken vessel.

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All 24 Indian Crew Members Brought To Safety

Video footage shared after the rescue showed the helicopter hovering above the tanker as crew members were evacuated one by one from the deck. The operation successfully rescued all 24 Indian sailors, preventing what could have become a major maritime tragedy.

The Federation of Seafarers’ Unions of India (FSUI) said it received the distress message at 14:15 IST (08:45 GMT). The organisation later shared visuals of the rescue operation on social media, highlighting the scale and urgency of the mission.

India’s Embassy in Oman also acknowledged the incident and sought further information regarding the welfare of the crew and the circumstances surrounding the attack.

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Vessel Had History Of Scrutiny

Shipping records indicate that MT Marivex had recently travelled between Iran and India's western coastline. Data showed that the vessel last docked at Bandar Abbas in April before calling at ports including Mangaluru and Karwar.

The tanker, previously known as Arihant, has faced allegations from US authorities of transporting substantial quantities of Iranian fuel oil and bitumen since mid-2025. Those allegations had already placed the vessel under heightened international scrutiny.

Satellite imagery reportedly showed the ship operating repeatedly along Oman’s coastline in recent weeks, drawing further attention to its movements amid tightening restrictions on Iranian-linked maritime trade.