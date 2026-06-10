'Please Help...': Indian Crew's Distress Call After US Missile Strike On Tanker Off Oman

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
India At 2047NonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIsrael Iran ConflictEvents
Explorer
Live NowVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeNewsWorld'Please Help, Ship Is Sinking': Indian Crew's Distress Call After US Missile Strike On Tanker Off Oman

'Please Help, Ship Is Sinking': Indian Crew's Distress Call After US Missile Strike On Tanker Off Oman

US Iran War: A chilling distress call from MT Marivex captured the panic aboard as a fire raged after a US missile strike off Oman’s coast.

By : Bharathi SP | Updated at : 10 Jun 2026 09:44 AM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Dramatic distress call reported fire, vessel sinking off Oman.
  • US missile strike initiated swift rescue of 24 Indian crew.
  • Tanker sanctioned previously for violating Iranian oil blockade.
  • Incident raises safety concerns for seafarers amid regional tensions.

US Iran War: A dramatic distress call from the tanker MT Marivex has offered a first-hand account of the moments of panic that unfolded after the vessel was struck off the coast of Oman, triggering a large-scale rescue operation that ultimately saved all 24 Indian crew members on board. The audio recording, which surfaced after the incident, captures a crew member urgently seeking help as flames spread across the ship.

A crew member said, as per reports, “We have fire on board, and vessel is sinking.”

Distress Signal Triggers Rapid Rescue Mission

According to reports, the Palau-flagged MT Marivex was hit by a US missile on Monday while operating near Oman. The vessel had previously been sanctioned by Washington over allegations that it was involved in transporting Iranian oil.

US Central Command later stated that the ship had “violated the ongoing blockade against Iran by attempting to sail to an Iranian port.”

Following the emergency call, maritime authorities moved swiftly to coordinate a rescue. The Indian Coast Guard’s Maritime Rescue Coordination Centre in Mumbai established communication with Oman’s Maritime Search and Rescue Centre to track developments and facilitate assistance.

The response was rapid. Within an hour of the distress alert, a Royal Air Force of Oman helicopter took off from Masirah Island and headed toward the stricken vessel.

ALSO READ: Pakistan Airstrikes In Afghanistan Kill 13; Taliban Says 11 Children Among Victims

All 24 Indian Crew Members Brought To Safety

Video footage shared after the rescue showed the helicopter hovering above the tanker as crew members were evacuated one by one from the deck. The operation successfully rescued all 24 Indian sailors, preventing what could have become a major maritime tragedy.

The Federation of Seafarers’ Unions of India (FSUI) said it received the distress message at 14:15 IST (08:45 GMT). The organisation later shared visuals of the rescue operation on social media, highlighting the scale and urgency of the mission.

India’s Embassy in Oman also acknowledged the incident and sought further information regarding the welfare of the crew and the circumstances surrounding the attack.

ALSO READ: Asim Munir Sends 'Butcher Of Lahore' To PoK; 11 Dead, 15 Injured In Clashes

Vessel Had History Of Scrutiny

Shipping records indicate that MT Marivex had recently travelled between Iran and India's western coastline. Data showed that the vessel last docked at Bandar Abbas in April before calling at ports including Mangaluru and Karwar.

The tanker, previously known as Arihant, has faced allegations from US authorities of transporting substantial quantities of Iranian fuel oil and bitumen since mid-2025. Those allegations had already placed the vessel under heightened international scrutiny.

Satellite imagery reportedly showed the ship operating repeatedly along Oman’s coastline in recent weeks, drawing further attention to its movements amid tightening restrictions on Iranian-linked maritime trade.

 

Before You Go

Middle East Crisis: Iranian Drones Reportedly Spotted Over Iraq as US–Iran Military Tensions Intensify

Frequently Asked Questions

What happened to the MT Marivex?

The MT Marivex tanker was struck by a US missile off the coast of Oman. A distress call from the crew reported fire onboard and that the vessel was sinking.

Why was the MT Marivex targeted?

US authorities stated the ship violated the blockade against Iran by attempting to sail to an Iranian port. It had also been previously sanctioned for transporting Iranian oil.

Were the crew members rescued from the MT Marivex?

Yes, all 24 Indian crew members onboard the MT Marivex were successfully rescued. A Royal Air Force of Oman helicopter evacuated them from the burning vessel.

About the author Bharathi SP

Bharathi SP is a journalist and Associate Producer at ABP Live English, chasing breaking news and digging up untold stories, mostly from South India. With over 7 years of experience in the news industry, she’s worked across both print and digital platforms, wearing many hats: sub-editor, senior reporter, and, now, producer. An alumna of ACJ and IGNOU, Bharathi focuses on politics, inclusive development and stories that connect the states with the nation. She has a soft spot for long-form narratives, sharp angles and all things political. 

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at bharathi@abpnetwork.com.
Read More
Published at : 10 Jun 2026 09:44 AM (IST)
Tags :
Strait Of Hormuz US Iran Conflict US IRan War
Advertisement

Top Headlines

World
'Please Help, Ship Is Sinking': Indian Crew's Distress Call After US Missile Strike On Tanker Off Oman
'Please Help...': Indian Crew's Distress Call After US Missile Strike On Tanker Off Oman
World
Pakistan Airstrikes In Afghanistan Kill 13; Taliban Says 11 Children Among Victims
Pakistan Airstrikes In Afghanistan Kill 13; Taliban Says 11 Children Among Victims
World
Indian-Origin Couple, Son Fall From 36th Floor London Apartment; Murder-Suicide Suspected
Indian-Origin Couple, Son Fall From 36th Floor London Apartment; Murder-Suicide Suspected
World
Crew Members Rescued After US Army Helicopter Crashes Near Strait Of Hormuz
Crew Members Rescued After US Army Helicopter Crashes Near Strait Of Hormuz
Advertisement

Videos

Middle East Crisis: Iranian Drones Reportedly Spotted Over Iraq as US–Iran Military Tensions Intensify
Uttar Pradesh News: Severe Storm Causes Widespread Damage Across Uttar Pradesh, Claims Life in Firozabad
Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir: Massive Protests Erupt in PoK as Demonstrators Defy Pakistani Authorities Amid Security Crackdown
Middle East Crisis: Iranian Drones Spotted Over Iraq as US–Iran Tensions Escalate Following Airstrikes
Madhya Pradesh Politics: Congress Faces Setback as Meenakshi Natarajan’s Rajya Sabha Nomination Is Rejected
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Sayantan Ghosh
Sayantan Ghosh
How TMC Lost Bengal: Abhishek Banerjee’s ‘Corporate Model’, I-PAC And Crisis Of Cadre Politics
Opinion
Embed widget