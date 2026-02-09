Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeTechnologyABP Live Leaks Before Launch | Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra Launch Just Around The Corner? Check Price, Specs & What’s New

Leaks suggest Samsung will unveil the Galaxy S26 Ultra this month with next-gen chips, expanded AI, OneUI 8.5, and higher starting storage, potentially raising prices but boosting base value.

By : Annie Sharma | Updated at : 09 Feb 2026 09:49 AM (IST)
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Samsung Galaxy S26 Leaks: Samsung is preparing to introduce its next flagship smartphone lineup, the Galaxy S26 series, and the launch is expected later this month. The new range will likely include the Galaxy S26, Galaxy S26+, and Galaxy S26 Ultra. These phones are designed to carry Samsung’s premium segment through 2026 with upgraded chips, stronger AI tools, and a refined software experience. 

While the company has not made a full official announcement yet, several reliable leaks and retailer listings have already revealed expected dates, storage options, and early pricing direction for buyers.

Galaxy S26 Ultra Launch Date And Details

Samsung is widely expected to host its next Unpacked event on February 25, 2026. Although the company has not confirmed the date publicly, multiple industry sources and teaser campaigns from regional 

Samsung teams point to this timeline. The event will likely begin around 10 AM Pacific Time and may take place in San Francisco, which has often been used for major Galaxy launches.

All three models: Galaxy S26, S26+, and S26 Ultra, are expected to be introduced during the event. Pre-orders are rumored to begin the day after the launch rather than during the keynote itself. Some regions may first allow reservations before opening full paid pre-orders.

Retail release is currently expected around March 11. Early review coverage should start about one week after the announcement if Samsung follows its usual schedule.

The new models are also expected to ship with OneUI 8.5 based on Android, with expanded Galaxy AI features and performance upgrades across the lineup.

What Will Be The Samsung Galaxy S26 Price? 

The Forbes report suggests Samsung may remove the 128GB base storage option across the S26 series. This means the entry variant could start at 256GB, which raises the starting price but also improves base value. 

Due to this change, Samsung may not repeat its earlier double-storage pre-order upgrade offer that was popular in previous years.

Prices for 256GB and 512GB models are expected to be slightly higher than last year due to increased memory and component costs. 

To balance this, Samsung will likely continue offering pre-order benefits such as higher trade-in values and bundled premium service subscriptions. Final official pricing should be confirmed at launch.

If you are interested in more such leaks, we've got you covered! We keep a close eye on every latest Samsung Galaxy S26 leak, so stay tuned to know more.

