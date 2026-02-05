Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





Samsung Galaxy S26 Leaks: Samsung’s upcoming flagship phone is already in the news even before its official announcement. Early leaks and industry reports suggest what the Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra might bring in terms of display, performance, camera, and charging. These details are not confirmed yet and may change at launch. Still, the rumoured features show that Samsung could focus on speed, camera quality, and better charging this time.

If the leaks are true, users may see small but useful upgrades instead of a full redesign. Here’s a very simple breakdown of what is being talked about right now.

Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra Launch And Design Details

Leaks suggest the Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra could launch around February 25, 2026, with sales starting in early March. Samsung has not confirmed the date, so this is only based on reports. In terms of design, the phone may change the camera layout.

Instead of separate floating camera rings, Samsung might use a pill-shaped camera island at the back. The phone is expected to keep the premium metal and glass build. Screen size may stay close to 6.9 inches, so it will remain a large, note-style device made for power users.

Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra Display Features

The Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra display is expected to use a Dynamic AMOLED panel with a 120Hz refresh rate for smooth scrolling and gaming. Brightness may remain around 2,600 nits, which is already very strong in sunlight.

A new Privacy Display feature is also rumoured. This could make the screen harder to read from side angles. Reports also say Samsung may use next-generation Gorilla Glass Armour for better drop and scratch protection.

Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra Performance And Speed

Performance upgrades look likely. The Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra may run on the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 for Galaxy chip, built on a 3nm process. This usually means better speed and better battery efficiency.

The phone is also expected to use faster LPDDR5X RAM with higher data speed. In simple terms, apps may open faster, gaming may feel smoother, and AI features could work quicker than before.

Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra Camera And Battery

Camera leaks say the Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra could keep a 200MP main camera with a wider aperture for better low-light photos. A 50MP ultrawide and a 50MP 5x zoom camera are also expected. One zoom lens may drop in megapixels, but could still give good results with software tuning.

The front camera may stay 12MP, but with a wider view for group selfies. Battery size may remain 5,000mAh, but charging speed could improve to 60W wired and 25W wireless, which is faster than older models.

All the above details are based on leaks and rumours, so take them with a pinch of salt.

If you are interested in more such leaks, we've got you covered! We keep a close eye on every latest Samsung Galaxy S26 leak, so stay tuned to know more.