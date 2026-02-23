Samsung Galaxy S26 Launches In Just Two Days: Here’s The Direct Link To Watch It Live

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





Samsung Galaxy S26 Leaks: Samsung fans are already holding their breath after weeks of leaks, rumours, and tipster claims; the company has finally locked in a date. The Galaxy S26 series is ready to make its official debut, and excitement is clearly building. From chipset upgrades to charging improvements, expectations are high this time.

Samsung’s first big event of 2026 could set the tone for the entire smartphone year. If you’ve been waiting to upgrade, this is the launch you’ll want to watch closely.

Samsung Galaxy S26 Launch Event: Date, Time, And How To Watch Live

Samsung has confirmed that the Galaxy S26 launch event will take place on February 25, 2026, live from San Francisco. The keynote will begin at 11:30 PM IST. Like previous Galaxy Unpacked events, the company will livestream everything on its official website and YouTube channel, making it easy for fans across the world to tune in.

The event is expected to unveil three devices: the Galaxy S26, Galaxy S26 Plus, and Galaxy S26 Ultra.

Samsung usually uses this stage to highlight its biggest hardware upgrades, software improvements, and new ecosystem features. This year, performance and charging speeds are likely to be the main focus.

Galaxy S26 Series Launch: What To Expect From Samsung’s Big Reveal

The Galaxy S26 series launch is expected to bring meaningful internal upgrades. The new Exynos 2600 chipset, built on Samsung’s 2nm process, could finally address past overheating concerns. Samsung is promising better thermal efficiency and improved performance balance this time.

Charging improvements are also grabbing attention. The Galaxy S26 Ultra is rumoured to support 60W wired charging, a major jump from previous models. Wireless charging may reach 25W on the Ultra and 20W on the base models.

However, reports suggest the phones may not include built-in Qi2 magnetic support. If that turns out to be true, users will need magnetic cases for accessory alignment. All eyes are now on February 25 to see if Samsung delivers on the hype.

If you are interested in more such leaks, we've got you covered! We keep a close eye on every latest Samsung Galaxy S26 leak, so stay tuned to know more.