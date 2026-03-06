Apple Rolls Out Second iOS 26.4 Beta 3: How To Install Update, Which iPhones Support It

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom







iOS 26.4 beta 3: Apple has released a revised version of iOS 26.4 beta 3 for developers, just three days after the initial build was rolled out. The updated build is now available as an over-the-air update for eligible iPhone models enrolled in Apple’s developer beta programme.

The new build carries version number 23E5223k, replacing the earlier 23E5223f that was released earlier this week. Devices that installed the previous beta will see the revised version appear in the software update section. Public beta testers are also expected to receive the updated build.

While the latest beta does not introduce major new features, it continues Apple’s testing cycle with improvements focused on system stability, bug fixes and performance refinements ahead of the public release.

How To Install iOS 26.4 Developer Beta 3

Developers and beta testers can install the new version directly from the iPhone’s Software Update menu, provided their Apple account is enrolled in the Apple Developer beta programme.

To install the update, users need to first sign in to the Apple Developer website and enrol in the iOS 26 beta programme. The iPhone must be logged in with the same Apple Account used during the developer registration process.

Once that is done, the installation process can be completed from the device itself. Users should open Settings, go to General, and then select Software Update. Inside the menu, tapping Beta Updates will allow them to choose iOS 26 Developer Beta. When the iOS 26.4 beta build appears in the update section, it can be downloaded and installed directly.

Because this is a developer beta, Apple typically recommends installing it on secondary devices rather than a primary phone.

iPhones Eligible For The Update

Apple has made the iOS 26.4 developer beta 3 available across a wide range of recent iPhone models.

The update supports the iPhone 17 lineup, including iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Pro, iPhone 17 Pro Max and iPhone Air. It is also compatible with the iPhone 16 series, including iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Plus, iPhone 16 Pro, iPhone 16 Pro Max and iPhone 16e.

Users with older models are also covered. The update works on the iPhone 15 series, iPhone 14 series, iPhone 13 series, and the iPhone 12 lineup. In addition, devices from the iPhone 11 family remain supported, along with iPhone SE (2nd generation and later).

Features Being Tested In iOS 26.4

Earlier beta builds of iOS 26.4 introduced several new features currently being tested before the wider rollout. These include updates to Apple Music such as redesigned album and playlist views, and a new AI-powered feature called Playlist Playground, which can generate playlists using text prompts.

Apple is also experimenting with end-to-end encrypted RCS messaging, a move that could improve security for cross-platform chats between iPhone and Android users.

Other changes spotted during testing include native video podcast support in Apple Podcasts, per-device Personal Hotspot data usage reports, and a new Ambient Music widget designed for sleep, productivity and wellbeing.

Security enhancements are also part of the update. Stolen Device Protection is now enabled by default, adding additional authentication layers for sensitive actions such as accessing stored passwords or enabling Lost Mode.

Apple continues to refine interface elements as well, with minor design tweaks in Dark Mode menus, the App Store account section and the wallpaper gallery.

With the developer beta programme ongoing, additional refinements are expected before the final version of iOS 26.4 reaches public release.