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HomeTechnologyWhere OpenAI’s AI Could Be Used In Iran? From Targeting To Drone Defence

Where OpenAI’s AI Could Be Used In Iran? From Targeting To Drone Defence

OpenAI’s deal with the Pentagon has raised concerns about how its AI could be used in military targeting, drone defence and decision-making, despite claims that it won’t power autonomous weapons.

By : Annie Sharma | Updated at : 18 Mar 2026 12:42 PM (IST)
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Just over two weeks after OpenAI signed a controversial deal allowing the Pentagon to use its AI in classified settings, several concerns remain. While Sam Altman has said the technology cannot be used to build autonomous weapons, the agreement largely relies on the military following its own guidelines. Questions also surround claims that the deal will prevent domestic surveillance. 

The company’s motivations are unclear, though factors like rising costs, revenue pressure, and competition with China may be influencing decisions.

How Could OpenAI’s AI Be Used In Military Targeting And Combat Decisions?

As per a report by The Algorithm, despite the agreement being active, OpenAI’s tools are not yet fully integrated into classified systems. Integration with existing platforms, similar to those used by xAI and its Grok model, will take time. 

If deployed during ongoing tensions with Iran, the AI could assist analysts in prioritising targets by processing large volumes of text, images, and video.

A defence official suggested that analysts could input potential targets and receive recommendations based on logistics and intelligence data. While a human would review outputs, this raises questions about whether such systems genuinely improve decision-making speed.

The military already uses AI tools like Project Maven to analyse drone footage. However, generative AI could add a conversational layer, offering suggestions on which targets to prioritise. This marks a shift from analysis to influencing real-world actions.

Where Else Could OpenAI’s AI Be Used, From Drone Defence To Administration?

OpenAI has also partnered with Anduril Industries to support counter-drone systems. These tools analyse threats and help intercept attacking drones. 

The company maintains that this does not violate its policies, as the systems target machines rather than people. Anduril’s platform, Lattice, already connects multiple defence systems and could integrate OpenAI’s models quickly.

Beyond combat, AI is expanding into administrative work through platforms like GenAI.mil. Tools such as Google Gemini, Grok, and OpenAI’s models are being used for drafting documents and managing logistics. 

This reflects a broader push within the Pentagon to embed AI across operations, from battlefield decisions to routine paperwork.

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Frequently Asked Questions

Can OpenAI's AI be used for autonomous weapons?

Sam Altman has stated that the technology cannot be used to build autonomous weapons. However, the agreement relies on the military adhering to its own guidelines regarding AI use.

How might OpenAI's AI assist in military targeting?

The AI could help analysts prioritize targets by processing vast amounts of data like text, images, and video. It could also offer suggestions on targets based on logistics and intelligence.

Is OpenAI's AI currently integrated into classified military systems?

According to a report, OpenAI's tools are not yet fully integrated into classified systems. The integration process with existing platforms is expected to take time.

About the author Annie Sharma

Annie Sharma is a technology journalist at ABP Live English, focused on breaking down complex tech stories into clear, reader-friendly narratives. Gaining hands-on experience in digital storytelling and news writing with leading publications, Annie believes technology should feel accessible rather than overwhelming, and follows a clear, reader-first approach in her work.

For tips and queries, you can reach out to her at annies@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 18 Mar 2026 12:40 PM (IST)
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