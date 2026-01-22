Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





Samsung Galaxy S26 Leaks: A new set of images is giving people an early look at Samsung’s next flagship phone. The device looks almost real, but it is likely a dummy model made for case makers and accessory brands. Even so, it offers a clear idea of what the Galaxy S26 Ultra may look like. The phone appears thinner, more premium, and more modern than before.

With the launch expected in late February, this leak is adding to the buzz and giving fans a reason to get excited about what Samsung is planning next.

Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra New Design Leak

The images were shared by well-known leaker, SaudiAndroid, who posted photos of what seems to be a Galaxy S26 Ultra dummy unit. These models are usually made so brands can test cases and screen protectors before the real phone arrives. They often match the final design very closely.

The biggest change is on the back. The Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra now shows a pill-shaped camera island that holds three of the four lenses. This is different from the separate camera rings seen on the Galaxy S25 Ultra. The camera bump looks large, but that is mainly because the phone is slimmer, not because the cameras are bigger.

The dummy unit appears in a colour called “Silver Shadow,” which is rumoured to be one of five shades. The real phone is expected to have slightly softer and more rounded corners, making it nicer to hold in the hand.

Even though this is not the final product, it gives a very realistic preview. If this design is accurate, Samsung is going for a cleaner and more modern look this year.

Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra Launch, Features, & Price Talk

Leaks suggest Samsung will unveil the Galaxy S26 series on February 25, with sales starting March 11. That means more official-looking material should start leaking very soon.

The camera hardware may stay mostly the same, but Samsung is said to improve image processing. Photos should look more natural and less over-edited. This could fix one of the biggest complaints from users.

The phone may also support Qi2 wireless charging. This helps chargers align better and allows snap-on accessories. Another rumoured feature is a privacy display, where the screen is visible only when viewed straight on.

Pricing is a concern. Samsung knows that higher prices can push buyers toward Apple or Chinese brands. However, rising part costs may force a price increase. Even future iPhones are expected to cost more.

If the Galaxy S26 Ultra becomes more expensive, Samsung will need to give users a strong reason to upgrade.