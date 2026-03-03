Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaIsrael Iran ConflictT20 World Cup 2026Web StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeTechnologyiPhone 17e vs iPhone 17: Is Saving Rs 18,000 Worth Missing These Premium Features?

iPhone 17e vs iPhone 17: Is Saving Rs 18,000 Worth Missing These Premium Features?

iPhone 17e saves you Rs 18,000, but misses ProMotion, Dynamic Island and longer battery life. Here’s a simple breakdown to help you choose the right model without confusion.

By : Annie Sharma | Updated at : 03 Mar 2026 05:10 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

iPhone 17e vs iPhone 17: iPhone 17e just touched the market, and while iPhone 17 also launched just a few months back, buyers are getting really curious about which is the best buy. Both phones belong to the same family, and at first, they may look quite similar. But once you start checking the details, there are clear differences. From display quality to camera features and even battery life, the experience changes. 

The biggest factor, of course, is price. Let’s break everything down in very simple words so you can decide easily.

iPhone 17e vs 17: Display

When we talk about iPhone 17e vs 17 display, this is where the gap becomes clear. The iPhone 17 comes with a 6.3-inch display, while the iPhone 17e offers a 6.1-inch screen. The size difference is small but noticeable when watching videos or playing games.

The iPhone 17 supports 120Hz ProMotion. This makes scrolling feel super smooth. The 17e does not have this feature. It also misses the Always-On display that the iPhone 17 offers.

Another difference is brightness. The iPhone 17 gets about 25% brighter than the 17e. This helps when using the phone outdoors in sunlight. The iPhone 17 also features Dynamic Island, while the 17e still has a notch. So in display terms, the iPhone 17 feels more premium.

iPhone 17e vs 17: Design

Looking at iPhone 17e vs 17 design, both phones look modern and clean. They both use Ceramic Shield 2 for better scratch protection. MagSafe support is also available in both models.

But there are small style changes. The Dynamic Island on the iPhone 17 gives it a more updated look. The notch on the 17e makes it look slightly older.

Colour options also differ. The iPhone 17e comes in Soft Pink, Black, and White. The iPhone 17 offers Lavender, Sage, Mist Blue, Black, and White. If design and colours matter a lot to you, the standard iPhone 17 gives more choices.

iPhone 17e vs 17: Processor

In terms of iPhone 17e vs 17 processor, both run on the latest A19 chip. That means both phones are fast and powerful. Daily tasks like social media, calls, videos, and browsing will feel smooth on both devices.

The only difference is that the iPhone 17e has one less GPU core. For most users, this will not feel different. But for heavy gaming or video editing, the iPhone 17 may offer slightly better graphics performance.

So overall, performance is strong in both, with a small edge for the iPhone 17.

iPhone 17e vs 17: Battery & Charging

Now let’s check iPhone 17e vs 17 battery and charging. The iPhone 17 supports up to 30 hours of video playback. The iPhone 17e offers up to 26 hours. That is around four hours less.

Charging speed is also slightly better on the iPhone 17. Both phones support fast charging and MagSafe, but the standard model charges a bit quicker.

If you travel a lot or use your phone heavily, the extra battery life on the iPhone 17 can make a difference.

iPhone 17e vs 17: Price

The biggest difference in iPhone 17e vs 17 price is affordability. In India, the iPhone 17 price starts at Rs 82,900. The iPhone 17e price starts at Rs 64,900. That is a difference of Rs 18,000.

For that extra amount, you get a brighter display, ProMotion support, Dynamic Island, dual rear cameras, better stabilisation, and longer battery life.

If the budget is tight, iPhone 17e makes sense. If you want premium features, the iPhone 17 justifies its higher price well.

Choose based on your needs, not just price. Both phones are strong options, but the iPhone 17 clearly delivers a more complete and premium smartphone experience overall.

Related Video

Apple creates a new record in iPhone sales after launch of iPhone 16 | ABP Paisa Live

Also read

Frequently Asked Questions

What are the main differences between the iPhone 17e and iPhone 17 displays?

The iPhone 17 has a larger 6.3-inch display with 120Hz ProMotion and Always-On capability. The 17e has a smaller 6.1-inch screen without these features and is also less bright.

How do the processors compare in the iPhone 17e and iPhone 17?

Both phones use the A19 chip, offering fast performance for daily tasks. The iPhone 17 has an edge in graphics performance due to an extra GPU core, which might be noticeable for heavy gaming or video editing.

What is the battery life difference between the iPhone 17e and iPhone 17?

The iPhone 17 offers longer battery life, supporting up to 30 hours of video playback compared to the iPhone 17e's 26 hours. Charging speed is also slightly better on the iPhone 17.

How do the design and color options differ between the iPhone 17e and iPhone 17?

While both have a modern design and Ceramic Shield, the iPhone 17 features the Dynamic Island for a more updated look. The 17e has a notch and fewer color choices (Soft Pink, Black, White) compared to the 17 (Lavender, Sage, Mist Blue, Black, White).

About the author Annie Sharma

Annie Sharma is a technology journalist at ABP Live English, focused on breaking down complex tech stories into clear, reader-friendly narratives. Gaining hands-on experience in digital storytelling and news writing with leading publications, Annie believes technology should feel accessible rather than overwhelming, and follows a clear, reader-first approach in her work.

For tips and queries, you can reach out to her at annies@abpnetwork.com.
Read
Published at : 03 Mar 2026 05:10 PM (IST)
Tags :
IPhone IPhone 17 TECHNOLOGY
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Technology
iPhone 17e vs iPhone 17: Is Saving Rs 18,000 Worth Missing These Premium Features?
iPhone 17e vs iPhone 17: Is Saving Rs 18,000 Worth Missing These Premium Features?
Technology
iPhone 16 Pro Gets Flat Rs 16,000 Off, And There’s Even More Discount If You Do This
iPhone 16 Pro Gets Flat Rs 16,000 Off, And There’s Even More Discount If You Do This
Technology
iPad Air 2026 Officially Launched At Rs 64,900: Do The Specs Really Justify The Price?
iPad Air 2026 Officially Launched At Rs 64,900: Do The Specs Really Justify The Price?
Technology
Google’s Holi Game Lets You Splash Colours On Your Screen: Here’s How To Play
Google’s Holi Game Lets You Splash Colours On Your Screen: Here’s How To Play
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking News: Israel Intensifies Strikes on Iran’s Missile Launchers
Breaking News: PM Narendra Modi Addresses Media Alongside Canadian PM
Breaking News: Iran Continues Missile Attacks on Israeli Cities, Gulf Region Also Targeted
Breaking News: Protests Erupt in Srinagar, Police Use Tear Gas
Middle East Conflict Alert: Iran Strikes U.S. Bases and Israel with Missiles, Video Shows Extensive Military Arsenal
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Ashutosh Kumar Thakur
Ashutosh Kumar Thakur
OPINION | War, Power And Fracturing Of Order, The Iran-Israel Confrontation And India’s Strategic Test
Opinion
Embed widget