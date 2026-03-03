Apple's Big Week’ Could Bring A Rs 55,000 MacBook: Full List Of Expected Announcements

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





Apple has already kicked off its big week with the launch of the iPhone 17e and the new iPad Air with the M4 chip. But that may not be the end of the surprises. With a special event lined up, expectations are building around more hardware announcements. From refreshed MacBooks to upgraded chipsets, Apple could unveil multiple devices in the coming days.



Here’s a simple look at everything expected from Apple this week.

Low-Cost MacBook Expected This Week

One of the biggest rumours is the launch of a low-cost MacBook. Reports suggest Apple could introduce its most affordable laptop yet, possibly priced around $599 in the US, which roughly translates to Rs 55,000. This would make it cheaper than the current MacBook Air.

The device is expected to feature a 12.9-inch LCD display and may come in bright colours like yellow, green, and pink. Instead of using an M-series chip, Apple could power it with the A18 Pro chip. This move may help keep the price lower while still offering solid everyday performance.

MacBook Pro With M5 Pro And M5 Max Chips

Another major expectation this week is the MacBook Pro update with M5 Pro and M5 Max chips. Apple already introduced the base M5 chip, and now more powerful versions could arrive.

Design changes are unlikely. The main upgrade may focus on better speed and improved graphics performance. This update will mainly target professionals who need high performance for editing, coding, and creative work.

MacBook Air M5 Refresh Likely

The MacBook Air could also receive a simple processor upgrade. The expected MacBook Air M5 model may look the same as the previous version but come with improved performance thanks to the new chip.

Apple may keep the thin design and similar display. Pricing details are not confirmed yet, so it is unclear whether the company will increase the price or keep it unchanged.

iPhone 17e And iPad Air M4 Already Launched

While the focus is on what is coming next, Apple has already released the iPhone 17e and the iPad Air with the M4 chip. The iPhone 17e brings the A19 processor and MagSafe support, while the iPad Air gets a big performance boost with the M4 chip. With these devices already out, the spotlight now shifts to Mac updates.

Siri And iOS Updates Also Expected

Apart from hardware, Apple may also announce updates to Siri and iOS this week. Reports suggest improved AI features could be introduced, possibly enhancing voice responses and smart suggestions.

Overall, Apple’s big week could bring a mix of new devices and software upgrades, making it an exciting few days for fans.