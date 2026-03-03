Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Apple's Big Week' Could Bring A Rs 55,000 MacBook: Full List Of Expected Announcements

Apple's Big Week’ Could Bring A Rs 55,000 MacBook: Full List Of Expected Announcements

Apple may not be done yet. After launching iPhone 17e and iPad Air M4, reports suggest a cheaper MacBook, M5 Pro MacBook Pro refresh, and Siri AI upgrades could arrive.

By : Annie Sharma | Updated at : 03 Mar 2026 06:28 PM (IST)
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Apple has already kicked off its big week with the launch of the iPhone 17e and the new iPad Air with the M4 chip. But that may not be the end of the surprises. With a special event lined up, expectations are building around more hardware announcements. From refreshed MacBooks to upgraded chipsets, Apple could unveil multiple devices in the coming days.

Here’s a simple look at everything expected from Apple this week.

Low-Cost MacBook Expected This Week

One of the biggest rumours is the launch of a low-cost MacBook. Reports suggest Apple could introduce its most affordable laptop yet, possibly priced around $599 in the US, which roughly translates to Rs 55,000. This would make it cheaper than the current MacBook Air.

The device is expected to feature a 12.9-inch LCD display and may come in bright colours like yellow, green, and pink. Instead of using an M-series chip, Apple could power it with the A18 Pro chip. This move may help keep the price lower while still offering solid everyday performance.

MacBook Pro With M5 Pro And M5 Max Chips

Another major expectation this week is the MacBook Pro update with M5 Pro and M5 Max chips. Apple already introduced the base M5 chip, and now more powerful versions could arrive.

Design changes are unlikely. The main upgrade may focus on better speed and improved graphics performance. This update will mainly target professionals who need high performance for editing, coding, and creative work.

MacBook Air M5 Refresh Likely

The MacBook Air could also receive a simple processor upgrade. The expected MacBook Air M5 model may look the same as the previous version but come with improved performance thanks to the new chip.

Apple may keep the thin design and similar display. Pricing details are not confirmed yet, so it is unclear whether the company will increase the price or keep it unchanged.

iPhone 17e And iPad Air M4 Already Launched

While the focus is on what is coming next, Apple has already released the iPhone 17e and the iPad Air with the M4 chip. The iPhone 17e brings the A19 processor and MagSafe support, while the iPad Air gets a big performance boost with the M4 chip. With these devices already out, the spotlight now shifts to Mac updates.

Siri And iOS Updates Also Expected

Apart from hardware, Apple may also announce updates to Siri and iOS this week. Reports suggest improved AI features could be introduced, possibly enhancing voice responses and smart suggestions.

Overall, Apple’s big week could bring a mix of new devices and software upgrades, making it an exciting few days for fans.

Frequently Asked Questions

What new MacBooks are expected to be announced this week?

Apple is rumored to launch a low-cost MacBook, and updates to the MacBook Pro with M5 Pro/Max chips and the MacBook Air with an M5 chip are also anticipated.

What are the expected features of the low-cost MacBook?

This affordable MacBook might feature a 12.9-inch LCD display, bright color options, and be powered by the A18 Pro chip to keep costs down.

What is the main upgrade expected for the MacBook Pro?

The MacBook Pro is expected to be updated with more powerful M5 Pro and M5 Max chips, focusing on speed and graphics performance for professionals.

Have any Apple devices already been launched this week?

Yes, Apple has already launched the iPhone 17e with the A19 processor and MagSafe support, and the iPad Air with the M4 chip.

About the author Annie Sharma

Annie Sharma is a technology journalist at ABP Live English, focused on breaking down complex tech stories into clear, reader-friendly narratives. Gaining hands-on experience in digital storytelling and news writing with leading publications, Annie believes technology should feel accessible rather than overwhelming, and follows a clear, reader-first approach in her work.

For tips and queries, you can reach out to her at annies@abpnetwork.com.
Read
Published at : 03 Mar 2026 06:26 PM (IST)
Tags :
IPhone Apple TECHNOLOGY
