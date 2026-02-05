Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
AI Is Now Renting Humans To Do Physical Work: Here's How This Works

A new platform lets AI agents hire real humans for physical tasks like deliveries, errands and in-person help, solving AI’s biggest limitation, the inability to act in the real world.

By : Annie Sharma | Updated at : 05 Feb 2026 12:26 PM (IST)
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Artificial intelligence is growing faster than most people expected and is already part of daily life in many ways. It helps write emails, plan calendars, create videos, and summarise long documents within seconds. Still, AI has one major limitation: it cannot perform physical tasks in the real world. It cannot deliver a package, attend a meeting, or run errands outside. 

To solve this gap, a new platform has introduced a different idea where AI systems can actually hire humans to complete offline work on their behalf.

RentAHuman.ai Platform Allows AI To Hire Humans For Physical Work

RentAHuman.ai is a new online marketplace created to let AI agents hire real people for tasks that require physical presence. Alexander Lightplo, a crypto engineer, started the platform, and it is built around a simple concept: AI is smart, but it has no body, so it needs human help for real-world actions. 

Through this system, AI can assign jobs like grocery pickup, package delivery, pet feeding, local travel support, and in-person assistance.

The idea may sound unusual at first, but it highlights a real limitation of current technology. AI tools can think and decide, but they cannot move or interact physically with the environment. 

Instead of waiting for advanced robots, this platform connects AI directly with available humans who can do the job. The company uses a playful line to explain the idea, saying robots need humans because they cannot step outside and act in the real world.

How RentAHuman.ai Works For AI Agents & Human Workers

The platform works through a technical connection system that lets developers link their AI agents to the marketplace. Once connected, an AI agent can search for workers based on skill, language, service area, and price. 

Humans who want to earn through the platform can create a profile, describe their abilities, choose their working locations, and set hourly rates for tasks they are willing to do.

Current reports show that most hourly rates fall between 50 and 69 US dollars. Payments are made using digital wallets connected to Ethereum, although the platform says it is not limited to one cryptocurrency system. 

Some jobs are simple errands, while others include companionship or in-person support. Early response has been strong, showing that AI-human task partnerships are quickly becoming more practical and real.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is RentAHuman.ai?

RentAHuman.ai is a platform that allows AI systems to hire humans for physical tasks. It bridges the gap where AI cannot perform real-world actions.

What kind of tasks can AI assign through RentAHuman.ai?

AI can assign tasks like grocery pickup, package delivery, pet feeding, local travel support, and in-person assistance. It covers various real-world errands.

How does a human worker join the RentAHuman.ai platform?

Human workers create a profile, list their skills, specify their working locations, and set their hourly rates. They can then be hired by AI agents.

About the author Annie Sharma

Annie Sharma is a technology journalist at ABP Live English, focused on breaking down complex tech stories into clear, reader-friendly narratives. Gaining hands-on experience in digital storytelling and news writing with leading publications, Annie believes technology should feel accessible rather than overwhelming, and follows a clear, reader-first approach in her work.

For tips and queries, you can reach out to her at annies@abpnetwork.com.
Published at : 05 Feb 2026 12:23 PM (IST)
Tags :
AI TECHNOLOGY
