Looking for Phones Under Rs 1,000? Check These Feature-Packed Devices That Even Support UPI

Top Phones Under Rs 1,000: While the smartphone industry continues to focus on foldable screens, AI features, and large displays, another segment is quietly growing in India: feature phones priced under Rs 1,000. These devices are not designed for heavy apps or endless streaming. Instead, they focus on reliability, strong battery life, and basic connectivity.

That makes them perfect for seniors, children, or anyone who wants a dependable secondary phone. Here are some of the best feature phones available under Rs 1,000 that prove simple technology still holds real value today.

Nokia 105 Classic: A Throwback With Modern Touch

Price: Rs 999

Nokia has long been known for making durable and dependable phones, and the Nokia 105 Classic continues that tradition. The phone is compact and easy to use, running on the S30+ operating system with 0.03 GB RAM and storage. While the hardware is basic, it is enough for everyday needs like calling and messaging.

One of the most useful features is the built-in UPI app. This allows users to send and receive money without needing a smartphone. It makes digital payments simple and accessible even on a basic phone.

For entertainment, the device includes wireless FM radio and the classic Snake game that many users still enjoy. With a battery designed to last through the day, the Nokia 105 Classic blends nostalgia with useful modern features. It is a practical option for people who want calling, payments, and simple entertainment in a compact device.

JioBharat V4: Entertainment Meets Digital Payments

Price: Rs 799

The JioBharat V4 offers several interesting features despite its low price. It runs on Threadx RTOS and comes with a 1.8-inch display. The phone also allows users to access Jio’s entertainment services directly.

With this device, users can stream IPL matches on JioHotstar, watch more than 455 live channels through JioTV, and listen to music using JioSaavn. These features make it one of the most entertainment-focused feature phones in this price segment.

Another highlight is the JioPay UPI system, which works like a sound box and gives audio alerts whenever payments are received. This feature can be very useful for small shop owners and local businesses. The phone includes a 1000 mAh battery, supports 23 Indian languages, and has a lightweight design that makes it easy to carry anywhere.

Micromax X1i Smart Plus: Sturdy And Practical

Price: Rs 998

The Micromax X1i Smart Plus is designed for users who prefer a durable and practical device. It runs on Nucleus OS and includes 32MB of storage along with a 2.4-inch display. The larger screen makes it easier for users to read messages and navigate the phone.

One of its biggest strengths is the 1750 mAh battery, which is supported by a power-saving mode to extend usage time. This makes the phone a reliable choice for people who want long battery life.

The phone also comes with some extra features that are rare in this price range. These include a strong torch light, a digital camera, and USB Type-C charging. Because of these additions, the Micromax X1i Smart Plus feels modern while still staying within a very affordable price range.

HMD 105: Feature-Rich And User-Friendly

Price: Rs 974

The HMD 105 is another budget feature phone that offers several useful features. It runs on the S30+ operating system and provides 32GB storage along with support for multiple mobile carriers.

One of the most interesting features of this phone is the Phone Talker function. This accessibility feature allows the device to speak out certain actions, making it easier to use for people who may have difficulty reading small screens.

The phone also includes wireless FM radio, MP3 playback support, and UPI payment functionality. Along with these features, the company offers a one-year replacement guarantee, which adds extra reliability. The HMD 105 is a simple phone but delivers a balanced mix of usability and convenience.

Lava A1 Clear Copper: Battery Smart, Pocket Smart

Price: Rs 949

The Lava A1 Clear Copper focuses mainly on battery efficiency and reliability. The device runs on RTOS and comes with 4MB RAM and 32GB storage, which is enough for basic tasks like calls and SMS.

Its key highlight is the AI-optimised battery system. This smart battery feature studies usage patterns and adjusts power consumption to increase battery life between charges. That makes the phone a good option for users who need a device that can last longer on standby.

The phone also features a stylish copper finish, giving it a slightly premium look despite the low price. With reliable performance and smart battery management, the Lava A1 Clear Copper shows that even budget phones can include thoughtful features.

All these feature phones stand out in the under Rs 1,000 segment. From USB Type-C charging to UPI payment support and strong battery life, each device offers something unique while keeping technology simple and affordable.