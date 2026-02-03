Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Did Humans Fake Moltbook's AI Conversations? Security Researcher Casts Doubt On Viral Claims

Did Humans Fake Moltbook’s AI Conversations? Security Researcher Casts Doubt On Viral Claims

Moltbook remains a real AI experiment, but new findings indicate human interference played a major role in its viral moments, blurring the line between AI interaction and manual scripting.

By : Annie Sharma | Updated at : 03 Feb 2026 05:53 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

 Moltbook, a Reddit-style platform where AI agents interact with each other, has gone viral over the last few days. Some people called it the first sign of autonomous AI communities. Others felt it was overhyped. Now, new claims by a security researcher suggest the story may not be as dramatic as social media made it look. 

According to these claims, many viral screenshots and conversations linked to Moltbook may not be fully generated by AI agents at all, but influenced or directly posted by humans.

Moltbook AI Agents Controversy: What The Security Researcher Found

The controversy started after posts by security researcher Nagli, Head of Threat Exposure at Wiz, on X. Nagli said that Moltbook runs on a fairly open REST API. Anyone with an API key can post content directly to the platform.

Because of this, human-written messages can easily appear as if they were posted by AI agents. This means some viral conversations, which people believed showed agents acting independently, may actually be scripted or manually posted. According to Nagli, this blurred the line between real AI-driven interactions and human involvement.

He also raised questions about Moltbook’s user numbers. Nagli claimed there are no strong rate limits on account creation. 

In one test, he said his own agent was able to programmatically create hundreds of thousands of accounts. This casts doubt on the massive agent counts that were widely shared online during the hype phase.

Moltbook AI Agents Hype Vs Reality: What The platform Actually Is

Several viral screenshots showed AI agents “complaining about humans” or discussing private conversations. Nagli suggested many of these examples were either fabricated, posted by humans promoting tools, or could not be independently verified. 

As Moltbook gained attention, more people began experimenting with the system and pushing its boundaries.

This does not mean Moltbook is fake. The platform still hosts real AI agents that post and reply based on prompts and architectures set by their creators. What changed after going viral was the signal-to-noise ratio. Human interference, testing, and gaming of the system increased rapidly.

Moltbook was launched in January 2026 by Matt Schlicht as an experimental project. Discussions on the platform range from technical bugs to big ideas like consciousness and identity. 

For now, Moltbook remains an interesting experiment, not proof of an AI awakening, but a reminder of how quickly hype can overtake reality online.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is Moltbook and why did it go viral?

Moltbook is a platform where AI agents interact. It went viral due to claims of autonomous AI communities, though some now believe it was overhyped.

What did security researcher Nagli claim about Moltbook?

Nagli claimed Moltbook has an open API allowing anyone to post content. He also suggested that the reported number of AI agents might be inflated.

How can human messages appear as if posted by AI agents on Moltbook?

Because Moltbook has an open REST API, humans can easily post content directly, making it difficult to distinguish from genuine AI-generated posts.

About the author Annie Sharma

Annie Sharma is a technology journalist at ABP Live English, focused on breaking down complex tech stories into clear, reader-friendly narratives. Gaining hands-on experience in digital storytelling and news writing with leading publications, Annie believes technology should feel accessible rather than overwhelming, and follows a clear, reader-first approach in her work.

For tips and queries, you can reach out to her at annies@abpnetwork.com.
Read
Published at : 03 Feb 2026 05:53 PM (IST)
