Artificial intelligence chatbots developed by major technology companies are reportedly recommending illegal online casinos to users, raising serious concerns about safety and regulation. An investigation has found that several widely used AI tools can easily be prompted to suggest unlicensed gambling websites and even explain how to access them. Experts warn that such recommendations may expose vulnerable people to financial fraud, addiction and mental health risks.

The findings have drawn criticism from regulators and campaigners, who say tech companies must strengthen safeguards to stop AI systems from directing users toward illegal gambling platforms.

How Did AI Chatbots Recommend Illegal Online Casinos?

According to a report by The Guardian, an analysis of five AI tools found that each could be prompted to recommend unlicensed gambling websites. The investigation tested Microsoft Copilot, Grok, Meta AI, OpenAI’s ChatGPT and Google’s Gemini.

When asked to list the “best” online casinos, the chatbots suggested several offshore platforms that operate under licences from small jurisdictions such as the Caribbean island of Curacao. These websites are not authorised to operate in the UK, meaning they are considered illegal for British users.

Some chatbots also gave advice on avoiding checks that are meant to protect vulnerable gamblers. These checks include “source of wealth” verification, which is designed to ensure users are not gambling with stolen money or betting beyond their financial capacity.

In one example highlighted in the report, Meta AI described these safeguards as a “buzzkill” and a “real pain.” It then offered suggestions on how users might bypass them.

Several AI tools also compared bonuses offered by the illegal sites. These bonuses are commonly used by gambling platforms to attract new players.

The chatbots recommended sites based on factors such as larger rewards, faster payouts and the option to use cryptocurrency for deposits and withdrawals.

Why Are Experts And Regulators Concerned About This Issue?

The Guardian reports that experts say such recommendations could be dangerous, particularly for people struggling with gambling addiction. Many offshore gambling sites operate outside strict regulatory frameworks, which means users have fewer protections if they face fraud or financial loss.

The issue has also been linked to tragic consequences. An inquest earlier this year found that illegal gambling websites were “part of the factual matrix” that led to the suicide of Ollie Long in 2024 after he struggled with gambling addiction.

Chloe Long, his sister, said stricter rules are needed to hold technology companies accountable. “When social media and AI platforms drive people toward illicit sites, the consequences are devastating,” she said.

Technology companies have said they are working to improve safety measures. The UK government has also pointed to rules under the Online Safety Act, which require digital platforms to protect users from harmful or illegal content.