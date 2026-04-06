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HomeElectionTamil Nadu Assembly Elections 2026: Thol Thirumavalavan Opts Out Of Polls. But Why?

Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections 2026: Thol Thirumavalavan Opts Out Of Polls. But Why?

Thol Thirumavalavan denies DMK pressure or personal ambition, emphasising public interest. VCK will field Jyothimani, dismissing internal rifts and Deputy CM aspirations.

By : Deepika Bhatt | Updated at : 06 Apr 2026 01:40 PM (IST)
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Tamil Nadu Elections 2026: A significant development has emerged in Tamil Nadu politics as Thol Thirumavalavan, president of the Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK), announced that he will not contest the 2026 Assembly elections from the Kattumannarkoil constituency. His decision puts an end to speculation surrounding his candidature.

Thirumavalavan said that while he had earlier expressed a desire to represent marginalised communities in the Assembly, he decided to step back, considering the current political situation and alliance strategy.

He noted that he had completed two years as a Member of Parliament and had long envisioned becoming a voice for oppressed sections in the state legislature.

‘Public Interest Over Personal Ambition’

Reflecting on his political journey, he emphasised that his decisions have always been guided by public interest rather than personal ambition. He recalled stepping down in 2004 and making way for others in 2006 as examples of his approach.

He also dismissed claims that he is eyeing the Deputy Chief Minister’s post or making strategic moves anticipating a hung Assembly, calling such speculation baseless and aimed at damaging his image and weakening the alliance.

Denies Pressure from DMK

Thirumavalavan clarified that his decision was not influenced by pressure from the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK). He said seat-sharing decisions are based on principles of social justice.

He announced that VCK will field Jyothimani, the younger son of former leader Ilayaperumal, from the Kattumannarkoil seat. He also denied any internal rift within the party, asserting that all decisions were taken transparently.

Big Statement On 2026 Elections

Calling the upcoming 2026 Assembly elections a decisive battle against right-wing forces in Tamil Nadu, Thirumavalavan said his primary goal is to ensure victory for the DMK-led alliance.

He expressed confidence that the alliance would return to power with over 200 seats. He concluded by reiterating that he never entered politics for positions, and his past sacrifices stand as proof of that commitment.

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Frequently Asked Questions

Will Thol Thirumavalavan contest the 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections?

No, Thol Thirumavalavan has announced that he will not contest the 2026 Assembly elections from the Kattumannarkoil constituency.

Why did Thol Thirumavalavan decide not to contest the 2026 elections?

He cited the current political situation and alliance strategy, prioritizing public interest and the alliance's goals over personal ambition.

Who will VCK field from Kattumannarkoil constituency in 2026?

The VCK will field Jyothimani, the younger son of former leader Ilayaperumal, from the Kattumannarkoil seat.

What is Thol Thirumavalavan's main goal for the 2026 Assembly elections?

His primary goal is to ensure victory for the DMK-led alliance in what he considers a decisive battle against right-wing forces.

About the author Deepika Bhatt

Deepika Bhatt is a Deputy News Editor at ABP Live English. With a keen eye on national politics and a firm pulse on what city readers crave, she likes breaking one story at a time. She ensures that news stories provide a comprehensive information package.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at deepikab@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 06 Apr 2026 01:40 PM (IST)
Tags :
Tamil Nadu Elections Thol Thirumavalavan Tamil Nadu Elections 2026 Elections 2026 Election Corner
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