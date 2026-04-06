Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections 2026: Thol Thirumavalavan Opts Out Of Polls. But Why?

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Tamil Nadu Elections 2026: A significant development has emerged in Tamil Nadu politics as Thol Thirumavalavan, president of the Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK), announced that he will not contest the 2026 Assembly elections from the Kattumannarkoil constituency. His decision puts an end to speculation surrounding his candidature.

Thirumavalavan said that while he had earlier expressed a desire to represent marginalised communities in the Assembly, he decided to step back, considering the current political situation and alliance strategy.

He noted that he had completed two years as a Member of Parliament and had long envisioned becoming a voice for oppressed sections in the state legislature.

‘Public Interest Over Personal Ambition’

Reflecting on his political journey, he emphasised that his decisions have always been guided by public interest rather than personal ambition. He recalled stepping down in 2004 and making way for others in 2006 as examples of his approach.

He also dismissed claims that he is eyeing the Deputy Chief Minister’s post or making strategic moves anticipating a hung Assembly, calling such speculation baseless and aimed at damaging his image and weakening the alliance.

Denies Pressure from DMK

Thirumavalavan clarified that his decision was not influenced by pressure from the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK). He said seat-sharing decisions are based on principles of social justice.

He announced that VCK will field Jyothimani, the younger son of former leader Ilayaperumal, from the Kattumannarkoil seat. He also denied any internal rift within the party, asserting that all decisions were taken transparently.

Big Statement On 2026 Elections

Calling the upcoming 2026 Assembly elections a decisive battle against right-wing forces in Tamil Nadu, Thirumavalavan said his primary goal is to ensure victory for the DMK-led alliance.

He expressed confidence that the alliance would return to power with over 200 seats. He concluded by reiterating that he never entered politics for positions, and his past sacrifices stand as proof of that commitment.