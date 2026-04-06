Who Was Majid Khademi? The IRGC Intelligence Chief Killed In US-Israel Strikes

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The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) has announced that its intelligence chief, Majid Khademi, was killed in an airstrike.

Khademi headed both the IRGC’s Intelligence Organisation and its Intelligence Protection unit. In a statement carried by Tasnim news agency, the IRGC confirmed he died following a strike earlier on Monday.

“Major General Majid Khademi, the powerful and educated head of the Intelligence Organisation of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), was martyred in the criminal terrorist attack by the American-Zionist enemy… at dawn today," said IRGC in a post on their Telegram channel.

Who Was Majid Khademi?

IRGC appointed Brigadier General Majid Khadami as the new head of its intelligence division in June 2025 after his predecessor Mohammed Kazemi was killed in an Israeli strike.

Khademi previously headed the Intelligence Protection Organisation at the Ministry of Defence. He has also served as the Chairman of the Intelligence Protection Organisation of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps.

He is the latest senior Iranian figure to be killed in the ongoing conflict, following reported deaths of top officials including Ali Larijani, Esmail Khatib, Mohammad Pakpour, Gholamreza Soleimani and Aziz Nasirzadeh.

The United States and Israel have also signalled that Mojtaba Khamenei, son of the late Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, could be a potential target moving forward.

Mediators Pushing Ceasefire Plan To End Iran War

This development came after the mediators proposed a 45-day ceasefire plan to permanantly end the Iran war. Not only that, Pakistan's army chief Asim Munir laid out a two-step pathway: an immediate ceasefire to halt ongoing strikes. The proposal includes reopening the Strait of Hormuz, a vital route for global oil supplies, Reuters reported.

The plan, described as a two-stage approach, begins with an immediate ceasefire followed by negotiations on a broader, long-term agreement. “All elements need to be agreed today,” a source told Reuters, adding that the initial understanding would be formalised through a memorandum of understanding shared electronically via Pakistan, which is serving as the primary communication channel.

Separately, Axios reported that US, Iranian and regional mediators are discussing a potential 45-day ceasefire as part of a phased arrangement that could ultimately lead to a permanent end to the conflict. The ongoing escalation has heightened global concerns over energy markets, with the Strait of Hormuz remaining partially blocked since hostilities began on 28 February.