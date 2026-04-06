SC Orders CBI Probe Into Rs 1270-Crore Contracts Linked To Arunachal CM's Kin

The Supreme Court of India on Monday directed the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to register a preliminary enquiry within two weeks into the allotment of public works contracts in Arunachal Pradesh to firms allegedly linked to family members of Chief Minister Pema Khandu.

A bench led by Justice Vikram Nath said the probe would examine both the award and execution of contracts and work orders between January 1, 2015 and December 31, 2025.

SC Orders Preliminary Enquiry

"The CBI shall register a PE (preliminary enquiry) within two weeks from the date of the judgement and will proceed in accordance with law," Justice Nath said while pronouncing the order.

The court also directed the agency to submit a status report within 16 weeks.

The detailed order is awaited.

Allegations Over Rs 1,270 Crore Contracts

During the hearing, the apex court was informed that government contracts and work orders worth around ₹1,270 crore were awarded over the past decade to four firms allegedly linked to members of Khandu’s family.

Advocate Prashant Bhushan, appearing for petitioners Save Mon Region Federation and Voluntary Arunachal Sena, cited an affidavit filed by the state government and argued that several contracts had been awarded to companies owned by the chief minister’s relatives.

State Calls Plea ‘Sponsored Litigation’

Counsel representing the Arunachal Pradesh government opposed the petition, earlier describing it as a "sponsored litigation".

On December 2 last year, the Supreme Court had directed the state government to file a detailed affidavit on contracts awarded between 2015 and 2025, including those linked to firms owned by the chief minister’s family.

Khandu, Family Named As Parties

Chief Minister Pema Khandu has been named as a party respondent in the PIL.

His family members, including Rinchin Drema, the second wife of his father Dorjee Khandu, and nephew Tsering Tashi, have also been made parties to the case.

The plea alleges that Drema’s firm, Brand Eagles, secured a significant number of government contracts despite an apparent conflict of interest.

Dorjee Khandu served as Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister from 2007 until his death in a helicopter crash in April 2011.

The Supreme Court had reserved its order in the matter on February 17 before delivering its direction on Monday.