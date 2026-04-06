Virat Kohli Smashes Another IPL Record With 28-Run Knock Against CSK

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Virat Kohli Breaks IPL Record: The Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) comprehensively defeated Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in IPL 2026. They smashed 250 runs in the first innings, and then bowled out the opposition 43 runs behind the target to go top of the table with 4 points and an impressive Net Run Rate. While Virat Kohli, who opens for Bengaluru, with Phil Salt, only contributed 28 runs to the cause, hitting two fours and a six, he still managed to smash an IPL record, overtaking his India teammate, Rohit Sharma, to top the list.

Kohli Now Has Most Runs Against An IPL Team

Despite scoring just 28 runs in the IPL 2026 RCB vs CSK showdown, Virat Kohli has now topped the list of players to score the most runs against an opposition in the league.

Mumbai Indians' Rohit Sharma was at the top previously with 1,161 runs against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), but Kohli has now scored 1,174 runs against CSK.

He has done this in 36 matches (35 innings), averaging 37.87, with a strike rate of 128.3, and the highest score of 90 runs.

Interestingly, the former RCB skipper appears on the list again, at the third spot as of this writing, with 1,159 runs against Punjab Kings (PBKS). Kohli is yet to face Punjab this season, and could easily take the top spot in that regard as well, given his current form.

When Will RCB Face PBKS In IPL 2026?

RCB will face PBKS, away from home, at the HPCA Stadium in Dharamshala on May 17, 2026.

This is towards the end of the tournament's league phase, so there is plenty of time in this encounter. Virat Kohli's next opponent at the moment is Rajasthan Royals (RR), and he will face them on this Friday, April 10.

Both sides have won their first two matches in IPL 2026, and could make for an exciting clash.

Also Check: Ashwin Reveals 'Mentally Disturbing' CSK Phase That Triggered Early IPL Retirement