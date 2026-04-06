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HomeSportsIPLVirat Kohli Smashes Another IPL Record With 28-Run Knock Against CSK

Virat Kohli Smashes Another IPL Record With 28-Run Knock Against CSK

Virat Kohli set a new IPL record during RCB’s dominant win over CSK, surpassing Rohit Sharma and climbing to the top of an elite run-scoring list.

By : Suyash Sahay | Updated at : 06 Apr 2026 03:58 PM (IST)
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Virat Kohli Breaks IPL Record: The Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) comprehensively defeated Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in IPL 2026. They smashed 250 runs in the first innings, and then bowled out the opposition 43 runs behind the target to go top of the table with 4 points and an impressive Net Run Rate. While Virat Kohli, who opens for Bengaluru, with Phil Salt, only contributed 28 runs to the cause, hitting two fours and a six, he still managed to smash an IPL record, overtaking his India teammate, Rohit Sharma, to top the list. 

Kohli Now Has Most Runs Against An IPL Team

Despite scoring just 28 runs in the IPL 2026 RCB vs CSK showdown, Virat Kohli has now topped the list of players to score the most runs against an opposition in the league.

Mumbai Indians' Rohit Sharma was at the top previously with 1,161 runs against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), but Kohli has now scored 1,174 runs against CSK. 

He has done this in 36 matches (35 innings), averaging 37.87, with a strike rate of 128.3, and the highest score of 90 runs.

Interestingly, the former RCB skipper appears on the list again, at the third spot as of this writing, with 1,159 runs against Punjab Kings (PBKS). Kohli is yet to face Punjab this season, and could easily take the top spot in that regard as well, given his current form.

When Will RCB Face PBKS In IPL 2026?

RCB will face PBKS, away from home, at the HPCA Stadium in Dharamshala on May 17, 2026.

This is towards the end of the tournament's league phase, so there is plenty of time in this encounter. Virat Kohli's next opponent at the moment is Rajasthan Royals (RR), and he will face them on this Friday, April 10.

Both sides have won their first two matches in IPL 2026, and could make for an exciting clash.

Also Check: Ashwin Reveals 'Mentally Disturbing' CSK Phase That Triggered Early IPL Retirement

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Frequently Asked Questions

What IPL record did Virat Kohli break in the match against CSK?

Virat Kohli broke the record for most runs scored against a single opposition team in the IPL. He now has 1,174 runs against Chennai Super Kings.

Who held the previous record for most runs against an IPL team?

The previous record was held by Rohit Sharma, who had scored 1,161 runs against the Kolkata Knight Riders.

What are Virat Kohli's stats against CSK?

Virat Kohli has scored 1,174 runs against CSK in 36 matches, with an average of 37.87 and a strike rate of 128.3. His highest score against them is 90.

Is Virat Kohli on the list for most runs against other teams?

Yes, Virat Kohli is also third on the list with 1,159 runs against Punjab Kings and could potentially take the top spot against them as well.

About the author Suyash Sahay

Suyash Sahay is a sports journalist at ABP Live English, specialising in cricket and football. He brings sharp insight, breaking down matches, moments, and narratives in a way that resonates with fans.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to him at suyashs@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 06 Apr 2026 03:58 PM (IST)
Tags :
Virat Kohli CSK RCB IPL Records IPL
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