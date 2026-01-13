Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Gadgets Review | Poco M8 5G: Gets The Basics Right, But Stumbles On Sound

Gadgets Review | Poco M8 5G: Gets The Basics Right, But Stumbles On Sound

Poco M8 5G doesn’t aim to impress at first glance. It slowly grows on you with its practical performance, large screen and dependable camera, making it a sensible choice for everyday users.

By : Annie Sharma | Updated at : 13 Jan 2026 08:39 PM (IST)

Poco M8 5G Review: Some phones try very hard to impress you the moment you take them out of the box. And then some phones quietly grow on you with usage. The Poco M8 5G falls somewhere in between. I’ve spent enough time with the Poco M8 5G (256GB variant) to understand what it’s trying to offer and, more importantly, who it’s meant for. This is clearly a budget-focused phone that prioritises practicality over polish. It doesn’t try to be flashy in performance, nor does it aim to look ultra-premium.

Instead, it focuses on getting the basics right, sometimes better than expected, sometimes just about okay. Let’s break it down properly.

Poco M8 5G Review: Quick Pointers

What Works:

  • Large display that’s great for videos and general use
  • The camera performs better than expected for the price
  • Smooth overall performance for daily tasks
  • Big storage variant handles multitasking well

What Doesn’t:

  • Back design won’t appeal to minimal design lovers
  • Speakers are weak and lack depth
  • Display colours look slightly unnatural at first
  • UI feels too plain for some, too busy for others

Poco M8 5G Design: Not Minimal, But Not Bad EitherGadgets Review | Poco M8 5G: Gets The Basics Right, But Stumbles On Sound

The design of the Poco M8 5G is something that will divide opinions. Poco has tried to experiment a bit with the back panel, but it doesn’t feel particularly innovative. Personally, I prefer clean, plain, and minimalist phone designs, so this didn’t completely work for me.

That said, the phone doesn’t look bad. The overall build is decent, and the finish is acceptable for a budget device. It’s just that if you like subtle and simple backs, this design might feel a little too busy. Design preferences are subjective, and some users may actually like this approach.

In hand, the phone feels okay… neither premium nor uncomfortable. It fits well into its price category.

Poco M8 5G Camera: Software Is Doing the Heavy LiftingGadgets Review | Poco M8 5G: Gets The Basics Right, But Stumbles On Sound

The camera performance is better than I expected, especially when you consider the price point. The photos come out decent, and most of the heavy lifting is clearly done by the software image processing.

In good lighting conditions, images look sharp and usable, with acceptable colours and details. At times, the output feels slightly processed, but not in a way that ruins the photo. Low-light performance is average, which is expected in this segment.

Overall, the camera is good enough for daily use, social media uploads, and casual photography. It doesn’t stand out, but it also doesn’t disappoint.

Poco M8 5G Display: Big, Bright, And Built For Content Lovers

I usually prefer smaller phones, but even then, I liked using the Poco M8 5G’s big screen. The display is clearly designed for people who enjoy watching videos, shows, or spending long hours scrolling.

While watching content, the screen feels immersive, and the size works in its favour. Initially, the colours looked a bit unnatural and overly punchy, but after some time, they started feeling okay and easier on the eyes.

For a budget phone, the display quality is good and does what it’s supposed to do without major complaints.

Poco M8 5G Performance: Surprisingly Smooth For Daily UseGadgets Review | Poco M8 5G: Gets The Basics Right, But Stumbles On Sound

The Poco M8 5G is powered by a Snapdragon Gen 6 processor, which is fairly capable for a budget phone. I didn’t experience any major lag or performance drops during regular usage.

Daily tasks like browsing, switching apps, and scrolling felt smooth. I also tried gaming. Lighter games worked well, and even heavier titles like Genshin Impact were playable, though shadows and textures felt blunt. Games like BGMI ran better and felt more stable.

Heating wasn’t a major issue. I didn’t notice any significant warmth, although extended camera usage did cause slight heating at the back, which is normal for phones in this range.

Poco M8 5G Final Verdict: Who Should Buy The Poco M8 5G?

The Poco M8 5G is a straightforward budget smartphone that delivers on the basics. It offers a big display, a camera that performs well for the price, and reliable everyday performance, especially with the higher storage variant.

However, it’s not for everyone. If you prefer compact phones, clean and minimal designs, or strong speaker output, this might not be the right choice. The speakers, in particular, are a weak point, and the UI may feel too plain for some users.

That said, for someone looking for a budget phone with a large screen and a decent camera for daily use, the Poco M8 5G makes sense. 

Also read

About the author Annie Sharma

Annie Sharma is a technology journalist at ABP Live English, focused on breaking down complex tech stories into clear, reader-friendly narratives. Gaining hands-on experience in digital storytelling and news writing with leading publications, Annie believes technology should feel accessible rather than overwhelming, and follows a clear, reader-first approach in her work.

For tips and queries, you can reach out to her at annies@abpnetwork.com.
Published at : 13 Jan 2026 08:36 PM (IST)
