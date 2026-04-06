Security Breach At Delhi Assembly Man Attempts Entry Targets Speaker’s Car with Ink

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A high-speed car breached security at the Delhi Assembly complex on Monday after crashing through Gate No. 2, raising serious concerns over safety protocols. According to police, a man stepped out of the vehicle, placed a bouquet inside the premises and quickly fled the scene. The car, bearing a Uttar Pradesh registration number, managed to escape despite the presence of security personnel. While no explosives or suspicious materials were found, the incident has prompted an investigation and intensified scrutiny of security arrangements at the high-security complex.

Gate Breached

Police said the vehicle rammed into the iron gate of the Assembly and forced its way inside at high speed, catching security personnel off guard. CRPF guards stationed at the entrance were unable to intercept the car due to the speed at which it entered and exited the premises.

The breach has raised questions about access control and response preparedness at one of the capital’s most sensitive government locations. Officials confirmed that standard security checks were bypassed during the incident.

Bouquet Left Behind

After entering the complex, the driver reportedly stopped briefly, exited the vehicle and placed a flower bouquet inside before fleeing. Authorities later examined the object and confirmed that it did not contain any explosives or suspicious items.

An eyewitness described the accident, stating that the car remained inside the premises for several minutes before security personnel moved towards it, prompting the driver to speed away.

“I saw a white car crash through the gate and enter the Assembly. It stayed inside for around five minutes. As soon as security approached, it sped out,” the witness said.

Police have launched a search operation across Delhi to trace the vehicle and identify the individual involved. CCTV footage from the premises is being analysed to track movement and establish the sequence of events.

Officials said the situation is currently under control, but a detailed probe has been initiated to determine how the breach occurred and whether there were any lapses in protocol.