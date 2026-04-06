Heavy Rain To Lash North India Tonight, Check Cities Likely To Be Hit 

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Several parts of India are likely to witness thunderstorms, rainfall, and hailstorms over the coming days, with weather activity expected to intensify. However, the impact will not be uniform, as such systems tend to affect scattered areas -- bringing heavy rain and storms in some places while leaving nearby regions largely unaffected.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), a developing western disturbance carrying moisture from the Mediterranean region is set to trigger rain, thunder, and hail across North India. Areas such as Gurugram, South Delhi, Faridabad, and Noida are likely to experience thunderstorms and rainfall on Monday night (April 6).

Western Disturbance To Intensify Impact

On April 4, Gurugram experienced strong winds, heavy rain, and hail within a short span. Similar conditions are expected again. IMD estimates that nearly 50–60% of the NCR region may not receive rainfall, highlighting the patchy nature of the system. A stronger western disturbance is now advancing, raising concerns of widespread hailstorms between April 7 and 9 across large parts of the country.

States Likely To Be Affected

The weather system is expected to impact Rajasthan, Delhi-NCR, Haryana, Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu, Punjab, western Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Jharkhand, northern Madhya Pradesh, and parts of Northeast India, covering nearly 30–40% of India’s total geographical area.

Farmers, especially those with wheat crops ready for harvest, have been advised to complete harvesting by April 6. Recent hailstorms on April 3 and 4 already caused significant damage to crops in Rajasthan, Punjab, Haryana, and Uttar Pradesh. Authorities warn that the upcoming spell could be even more severe.