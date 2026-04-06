Samsung Messages Is Shutting Down: Here Is How To Switch Before It Is Too Late

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Samsung has announced that its Samsung Messages app will be discontinued in July 2026 for Galaxy devices running Android 12 or newer. Once the cutoff arrives, the app will no longer support regular messaging, with the exception of emergency service numbers and predefined emergency contacts. The company is urging users to move to Google Messages as their new default. This decision marks the end of Samsung's decade-long run with its own messaging platform and signals a wider shift toward Google's Android messaging ecosystem.

In a blog post, Samsung stated: "Upgrade to Google Messages as your default messaging app today to maintain a consistent messaging experience on Android."

It is worth noting that devices running Android 11 or earlier will not be affected, as those older versions are not fully compatible with newer communication standards.

How Can You Switch To Google Messages?

The transition can be done either through an in-app notification or manually. If Samsung Messages shows an in-app prompt, users can simply follow the on-screen instructions.

For a manual switch, users need to install or open Google Messages from the Play Store, tap "Set default SMS app," select Google Messages, and confirm by choosing "Set as default."

Samsung has also recommended that users on Android 12 or 13 replace Samsung Messages on their home screen with Google Messages for easier access.

The company has already started preparing for this change by pre-installing Google Messages on its recent models and removing Samsung Messages from the Galaxy Store.

Why Is Samsung Dropping Its Own Messaging App?

Google Messages brings several improvements over Samsung's app. It supports Rich Communication Services (RCS), which enables high-quality media sharing for images and videos, group chats, and real-time typing indicators.

It also includes AI-powered spam and scam detection, integration with Google's Gemini AI for smart replies and photo remixing, and multi-device messaging across phones, tablets, and some smartwatches.

Samsung appears to be the first major brand to make this move. Whether others like Oppo, Vivo, and Xiaomi will follow remains unclear.