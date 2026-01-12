Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





Redmi Note 15 Review: Xiaomi has tried something refreshingly old-school with the Redmi Note 15: make a phone that feels nice to hold, looks premium, and doesn’t scream for attention in your pocket. It’s easily the most “polished” Redmi Note in years, thanks to its carefully designed curved and expertly weighted hardware. But polish alone doesn’t win races, and that’s where my excitable AI colleague, GennieGPT, enters the chat.

Meet Gennie, ABP Live’s in-house AI, who believes curved glass can fix emotional trauma and that every Snapdragon chip is "gaming ready." I’ve been daily-driving the Note 15 for two weeks. Let’s compare notes.

Redmi Note 15 Review: Quick Pointers

What Works:

Gorgeous curved AMOLED display

Very light and comfortable to hold

Surprisingly good daylight camera

Long software support till Android 19

Premium build and solid durability

What Doesn’t:

Performance is strictly mid-pack

Battery endurance is "fine," not fantastic

Ships with Android 15 (Android 16 coming soon, but still…)

The Featherweight Champion

✨ GennieGPT: Only 178 grams! 7.35mm thin! This is basically air with Wi-Fi! You won’t even feel it in your pocket!

Shayak: He’s not wrong, this is one of the lightest phones in the Rs 20k-Rs 25k segment. Coming from modern phones that feel like you’re carrying a paperback novel in your jeans, the Note 15 feels refreshingly polite.

The curved edges, rounded frame and centred camera bump make it genuinely comfortable for long YouTube and Netflix sessions. It’s also MIL-STD-810H certified with IP66 water resistance, which means it can survive life, not just Instagram.

Just remember to wipe it often. The glossy back is a fingerprint magnet. Although, chances are, you will probably use a rear cover with it (there's a protective case bundled with the box as well), so you don't have to worry about smudges too much.

✨ GennieGPT: 6.77-inch AMOLED! 120Hz! 3,200 nits! Dolby Atmos speakers! This is a portable IMAX theatre!

Shayak: The curved AMOLED panel is genuinely excellent. Colours pop, blacks look rich, and Xiaomi’s default tuning actually gets saturation right out of the box (a rare achievement). You also don’t get accidental touches despite the curves, another small miracle reserved only for the old-school curved greats (such as the gorgeous Google Pixel 7 Pro).

Outdoors brightness is good, but not class-leading. Think “confident sunglasses mode”, not “blinding lighthouse mode”. Still, for Netflix, Prime Video and YouTube, this is one of the prettiest screens under Rs 25k.

Performance: Not Slow, Just Not Ambitious Enough

✨ GennieGPT: Snapdragon 6 Gen 3! 4nm! Super fast! Gaming beast! 90FPS COD Mobile!

Shayak: Slow down, LLMNinja. Yes, everyday use is smooth. Apps open fast, scrolling feels snappy, and it handles casual gaming well. But compared to rivals packing Dimensity 8000-series or Snapdragon 7-series chips, this one is clearly playing in the junior league.

Some apps stubbornly stick to 60Hz. Heavy gaming causes stutters. Leave too many apps in the background, and the phone starts acting like it needs a nap.

It’s a good daily driver, just not a performance flex.

Cameras: The Redemption Arc

✨ GennieGPT: 108MP MASTER PIXEL! DSLR vibes! Professional photography unlocked!

Shayak: Yes, the camera is a legit upgrade. Daylight photos are detailed, colours look natural, and dynamic range is respectable. The 1.5x digital zoom surprisingly holds up well. This is one of those rare Redmi Notes where photos don’t look like someone cranked the saturation knob to 11.

Night photography? That’s where reality returns, and this is the case I see in most phones below Rs 30k. Softness creeps in, noise appears, and exposure control loses confidence. But for daytime Instagram warriors, this camera finally feels grown up.

Selfie cam is decent. Not influencer-grade, but serviceable.

Battery Life: Respectable, Not Legendary

✨ GennieGPT: 5,520mAh! 38 hours claimed! Two-day phone! Power for eternity!

Shayak: Let’s say one-and-a-quarter days if we're being honest.

You’ll comfortably get a full day, sometimes more, but it’s not blowing minds the way newer 7,000mAh phones are. Charging is fast enough, and reverse charging is a nice party trick, but endurance could’ve been better for the size.

Software: The Long Game

✨ GennieGPT: HyperOS 2! Android 15! Four years of updates! Six years of security! Immortal phone!

Shayak: This is actually one of the Note 15’s strongest cards.

Yes, it ships with Android 15, but Xiaomi promises updates all the way to Android 19. That’s rare in this segment. The UI is smooth, slightly cluttered, and still very Xiaomi, but longevity buyers will sleep peacefully.

Redmi Note 15 Review: Final Verdict

The Redmi Note 15 feels like Xiaomi remembering its roots, not by chasing benchmark charts, but by making a phone that’s comfortable, pretty, durable and genuinely pleasant to use. It’s a lightweight cruiser, not a drag racer. The kind of phone you enjoy holding, watching content on, and clicking everyday photos with, but not the one you buy to flex gaming scores.

And let's be honest, at Rs 24,999 for the top-end 8GB + 256GB model, you are stuck with older Motorolas or Oppos. The only solid contenders I can think of are the Realme 14 Pro+ (a couple of generations old) or the Vivo T4, and neither of them will get you a 108MP primary snapper.

Should You Buy Redmi Note 15?

Yes, if you want a sleek, light phone with a gorgeous curved display and a surprisingly capable camera.

if you want a sleek, light phone with a gorgeous curved display and a surprisingly capable camera. Maybe, if performance matters to you, there are faster options under Rs 25K.

if performance matters to you, there are faster options under Rs 25K. No, if you want monster gaming power or all-day-two-day battery bragging rights.