Lost Your Phone In Delhi? Police Recover 580 Mobiles Under Mission Re-Connect 3.0

Amid the growing concern over mobile phone theft in the national capital, Delhi Police has delivered a major relief to citizens. Under Mission Re-Connect 3.0 - Your Phone’s Journey Back Home, the Transport Range of Delhi Police recovered 580 lost or stolen mobile phones and successfully returned them to their rightful owners. Launched during Delhi Police Week 2026, this people-friendly initiative involved the Metro, Railway, and IGI Airport units.

The recovered phones are valued at nearly Rs 1.25 crore, reflecting the campaign’s strong impact and public trust.

Delhi Police Returns 580 Stolen Mobile Phones To Owners

As per official data, out of the 580 mobile phones recovered, 266 phones were linked to Metro unit cases, 188 to Railway unit cases, and 126 to IGI Airport unit cases.

This recovery drive builds on the earlier success of Mission Re-Connect and Mission Re-Connect 2.0, during which over 800 mobile phones worth Rs 1.5 crore were traced and returned.

The success ceremony was held on February 19, 2026, at the DCP Metro office complex, Kashmiri Gate. Around 155 complainants attended the event, where many received their mobile phones on the spot.

Senior officers, including the Joint Commissioner of Police, Transport Range, DCP Metro, and DCP IGI Airport, were present to hand over the devices.

Officials highlighted that the happiness and relief on people’s faces showed how important such initiatives are for public confidence. For many citizens, a mobile phone is not just a device but a part of daily life, holding personal data, contacts, and memories.

Mission Re-Connect 3.0 Strengthens Public Trust In Delhi Police

Mission Re-Connect 3.0 is more than a recovery drive. It is a focused effort to strengthen trust between the police and the public.

The Delhi Police used CEIR (Central Equipment Identity Register) technology, data analysis, and continuous follow-ups to trace lost and stolen phones.

Police officials said strict action is being taken against offenders involved in mobile theft. They also assured that such special campaigns will continue in the future so that citizens can get their lost belongings back without fear or delay.

By combining technology with dedicated policing, Delhi Police has sent a clear message: crime will not be tolerated, and public service remains their top priority.