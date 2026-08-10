Bengaluru Man Strangles Two Minor Daughters In Hotel Room, Attempts Suicide Later

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Police found children dead; Imran hospitalized, further investigation ongoing.

Bengaluru: A 40-year-old man allegedly strangulated his two minor daughters inside a five-star hotel room and later attempted suicide, police said on Monday.

The deceased were identified as Shaik Zehara (5) and Shaik Zoya (10), they said.

A police team was rushed to the hotel after its security manager alerted them in the evening about the suspected deaths of two children, police said.

Police said Imran, a resident of Nagavara in north Bengaluru, allegedly strangulated his two daughters before attempting suicide.

A note recovered from the spot stated that he was involved in a marital dispute with his wife and suspected her of having an illicit relationship. He also claimed to have evidence of the alleged relationship, police said.

"We are verifying the allegations and have taken up the case. We are investigating the circumstances that led to the killings," a senior police officer said.

The accused was immediately admitted to a nearby hospital by hotel staff and is stated to be out of danger, the officer said.

Further investigation is underway.

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)