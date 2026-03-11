Passport Rules Updated On DOB Proof: Here’s How To Apply Online

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The Central Government has updated the Passport Rules, 1980, by introducing new requirements related to proof of date of birth for passport applicants. The change has been made through the Passports (Amendment) Rules, 2025, which were notified in the Official Gazette. The amendment mainly affects applicants born on or after October 1, 2023. For this group, a birth certificate will now be the only acceptable document to prove date of birth while applying for a passport.

The move is intended to create a uniform verification process and strengthen the use of officially registered birth records across India.

Who Needs A Birth Certificate Under The New Passport Rule?

According to the amendment, applicants born on or after October 1, 2023, must submit a birth certificate as the sole proof of date of birth when applying for a passport.

The certificate must be issued by the Registrar of Births and Deaths, a Municipal Corporation, or any authority authorised under the Registration of Births and Deaths Act, 1969.

Earlier, several documents could be used to verify the date of birth. However, under the new rule for future applicants, only a birth certificate will be accepted.

This change is expected to simplify the verification process for authorities and ensure that birth records are officially registered.

For individuals born before October 1, 2023, the existing options remain unchanged. They can still submit documents such as a birth certificate, school leaving certificate, matriculation certificate, PAN card, driving licence, voter ID card, government service records, or an insurance policy bond issued by the Life Insurance Corporation of India or other public companies.

Step-by-Step Guide To Apply For A Passport Under The Updated Rules

First, check which category you fall into based on your date of birth. If you were born on or after October 1, 2023, you must have a birth certificate issued by an authorised authority.

Next, register or log in on the Passport Seva portal and fill out the passport application form. Upload the required documents, including the birth certificate if it is mandatory for your category.

After completing the form, pay the application fee online and book an appointment at the nearest Passport Seva Kendra.

On the appointment day, carry all original documents for verification. Once the verification process is completed, the passport application will move forward for police verification and final processing.