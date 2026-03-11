Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaIsrael Iran ConflictT20 World Cup 2026Web StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeTechnologyPassport Rules Updated On DOB Proof: Here’s How To Apply Online

Passport Rules Updated On DOB Proof: Here’s How To Apply Online

A new government rule changes passport applications in India. From October 2023 onwards, applicants must provide a birth certificate as the only proof of date of birth.

By : Annie Sharma | Updated at : 11 Mar 2026 01:43 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

The Central Government has updated the Passport Rules, 1980, by introducing new requirements related to proof of date of birth for passport applicants. The change has been made through the Passports (Amendment) Rules, 2025, which were notified in the Official Gazette. The amendment mainly affects applicants born on or after October 1, 2023. For this group, a birth certificate will now be the only acceptable document to prove date of birth while applying for a passport. 

The move is intended to create a uniform verification process and strengthen the use of officially registered birth records across India.

Who Needs A Birth Certificate Under The New Passport Rule?

According to the amendment, applicants born on or after October 1, 2023, must submit a birth certificate as the sole proof of date of birth when applying for a passport. 

The certificate must be issued by the Registrar of Births and Deaths, a Municipal Corporation, or any authority authorised under the Registration of Births and Deaths Act, 1969.

Earlier, several documents could be used to verify the date of birth. However, under the new rule for future applicants, only a birth certificate will be accepted. 

This change is expected to simplify the verification process for authorities and ensure that birth records are officially registered.

For individuals born before October 1, 2023, the existing options remain unchanged. They can still submit documents such as a birth certificate, school leaving certificate, matriculation certificate, PAN card, driving licence, voter ID card, government service records, or an insurance policy bond issued by the Life Insurance Corporation of India or other public companies.

Step-by-Step Guide To Apply For A Passport Under The Updated Rules

First, check which category you fall into based on your date of birth. If you were born on or after October 1, 2023, you must have a birth certificate issued by an authorised authority.

Next, register or log in on the Passport Seva portal and fill out the passport application form. Upload the required documents, including the birth certificate if it is mandatory for your category.

After completing the form, pay the application fee online and book an appointment at the nearest Passport Seva Kendra.

On the appointment day, carry all original documents for verification. Once the verification process is completed, the passport application will move forward for police verification and final processing.

Related Video

Apple creates a new record in iPhone sales after launch of iPhone 16 | ABP Paisa Live

Also read

Frequently Asked Questions

Who is affected by the new passport rules regarding proof of date of birth?

The new rules primarily affect applicants born on or after October 1, 2023. For this group, a birth certificate is now the sole acceptable document for proving date of birth when applying for a passport.

What documents are acceptable for proving date of birth for applicants born before October 1, 2023?

Applicants born before October 1, 2023, can use existing options, including a birth certificate, school leaving certificate, matriculation certificate, PAN card, driving licence, voter ID card, government service records, or an insurance policy bond.

What type of birth certificate is required under the new rules?

The birth certificate must be issued by the Registrar of Births and Deaths, a Municipal Corporation, or an authority authorized under the Registration of Births and Deaths Act, 1969.

About the author Annie Sharma

Annie Sharma is a technology journalist at ABP Live English, focused on breaking down complex tech stories into clear, reader-friendly narratives. Gaining hands-on experience in digital storytelling and news writing with leading publications, Annie believes technology should feel accessible rather than overwhelming, and follows a clear, reader-first approach in her work.

For tips and queries, you can reach out to her at annies@abpnetwork.com.
Read
Published at : 11 Mar 2026 01:43 PM (IST)
Tags :
TECHNOLOGY
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Technology
Passport Rules Updated On DOB Proof: Here’s How To Apply Online
Passport Rules Updated On DOB Proof: Here’s How To Apply Online
Technology
Gemini AI Is Coming To Chrome: Here’s How Your Everyday Google Searches Will Change
Gemini AI Is Coming To Chrome: Here’s How Your Everyday Google Searches Will Change
Technology
NYT Connections Answers (March 11): Puzzle #1003 Too Hard For You? Check Hints, & Solution
NYT Connections Answers (March 11): Puzzle #1003 Too Hard For You? Check Hints, & Solution
Technology
Wordle Answer Today (March 11): Puzzle #1726 Left You Puzzled? Check Hints, & Solution
Wordle Answer Today (March 11): Puzzle #1726 Left You Puzzled? Check Hints, & Solution
Advertisement

Videos

Delhi Politics: Sanjay Singh, Ram Gopal Yadav Slam Govt Over LPG Crisis, Hotels & Factories Hit
Delhi Update: Kejriwal Blasts Modi Over LPG Shortage, Hotels & Restaurants Face Shutdown
India Political Alert: Gas Crisis Sparks Protests, Opposition Blasts Modi Over Middle East War Fallout
Middle East Conflict: Iran Launches 37th Missile Wave Targeting Israel and US Bases Amid Escalating War
Middle East War: 12 Days of Middle East Conflict: Iran Claims Acid Rain, US Orders Israel to Avoid Oil Attacks
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Dr Prosenjit Nath
Dr Prosenjit NathThe writer is a technocrat, political analyst, and author.
OPINION | India’s High Stakes In West Asia Demand Strategic Diplomacy
Opinion
Embed widget