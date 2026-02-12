India’s New E-Passport Explained: Why NRIs In UAE Should Apply Now

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeLifestyleTravelIndia’s New E-Passport Explained: Why NRIs In UAE Should Apply Now

India launches chip-enabled e-Passports in the UAE from October 2025. Here’s what expats need to know about the new system and application process.

By : ABP Live | Updated at : 12 Feb 2026 02:10 PM (IST)

India has introduced a new generation of biometric e-passports for its citizens, including those living in the UAE. Issued through the Indian Embassy in Abu Dhabi and the Consulate in Dubai, the upgraded document is designed to strengthen security and speed up immigration processes worldwide. For the large Indian expat community in the Emirates, this rollout marks an important shift in how international travel will function in the coming years.

Here’s what the new e-passport offers, and why it may be worth considering now.

What Is India’s New e-Passport?

Unlike traditional passports, the new e-Passport contains a secure Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) chip embedded inside the booklet. This chip digitally stores the holder’s biometric data, including their photograph and fingerprints, in encrypted form.

You can identify the e-Passport by a small gold-coloured symbol printed on the front cover. That symbol indicates the presence of the chip within.

The technology complies with standards set by the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO), ensuring global recognition and compatibility with automated border control systems worldwide. In simple terms, immigration authorities can securely verify your identity using advanced scanning systems.

The rollout in the UAE officially begins in October 2025 under the Government of India’s Passport Seva Programme (PSP) 2.0.

How Chip-Enabled Travel Means Faster Immigration For UAE Expats

For Indian expatriates who frequently travel between the UAE and India, or onward to other international destinations, speed and security at immigration counters matter.

The RFID chip stores encrypted personal data using a system known as Public Key Infrastructure (PKI). This allows immigration authorities to verify authenticity securely and efficiently.

The goal? Reduce identity fraud and enable faster confirmation of traveller details.

As automated border systems become more widespread globally, having a passport that supports chip-based verification could mean smoother processing at international checkpoints.

What Makes The New e-Passport Different?

On the surface, the design closely resembles the 2021 Indian passport. But the real difference lies inside.

That embedded chip contains:

  • Encrypted photograph
  • Biometric details such as fingerprints
  • Secure digital authentication features

This added layer of technology enhances document security while aligning India’s passport system with international best practices.

The move is not about replacing old passports overnight, it’s about upgrading future-issued ones with stronger safeguards.

How To Apply For An e-Passport In The UAE

From October 28, 2025, all passport applications in the UAE will automatically be processed as e-Passports through the Global Passport Seva Portal 2.0.

Here’s how the process works:

  • Register on the official portal
  • Select either a fresh application or re-issue
  • Upload ICAO-compliant photographs and required documents
  • Book an appointment at BLS centres in Dubai or Abu Dhabi
  • Submit printed forms along with original documents

For renewals without any changes, the system auto-fills previously submitted details, a process that takes less than two minutes online.

However, new applications, including passports for babies born in the UAE, require full manual entry.

Importantly, fees remain unchanged, and minor corrections can now be handled at BLS centres without additional charges.

Does Your Old Passport Still Work?

Yes. Existing passports without a chip remain valid until their expiry date.

Indian missions in the UAE have clarified that applicants will not be required to submit additional biometrics solely because of the e-Passport rollout. Those who have recently provided biometric data will not need to do so again just because they are receiving the updated document format.

There is no immediate obligation to switch.

Published at : 12 Feb 2026 02:09 PM (IST)
