Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Take-Two removed a community-led GTA 6 PC port.

The project used leaked Xbox game files, infringing copyright.

Take-Two broadly targets all unofficial GTA 6 adaptations.

Rockstar has not announced an official PC release date.

GTA 6 PC Port: PC gamers hoping to get an early taste of Grand Theft Auto VI through unofficial ports have hit a major roadblock. Take-Two Interactive, the parent company of Rockstar Games, has reportedly forced the removal of Leonida, one of the biggest community-led projects attempting to bring the highly anticipated game to PC before its official release. The takedown comes amid growing efforts by fans to bypass the wait for an official PC version of GTA 6. While the game is available on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S, PC players are still waiting for Rockstar to announce a release date for their platform.

The Leonida project was hosted on GitHub and was designed to make the Xbox Series version of GTA 6 playable on PC. However, Take-Two challenged the project through a Digital Millennium Copyright Act (DMCA) notice, arguing that it relied on stolen game files and facilitated copyright infringement.

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Take-Two Targets GTA 6 PC Port Project And 2,900 GitHub Forks

According to a DMCA notice published by GitHub, as reported by Mashable, Take-Two's IP enforcement team requested the removal of the repository created by a developer identified as ItsNotRexed. The complaint also covered more than 2,900 forks associated with the project.

"We are the IP Enforcement Team for Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc., parent company of Rockstar Games," the notice reads, as reported by Mashable. "We are writing to submit a takedown request regarding ItsNotRexed's GitHub repository and the 2900+ forks attached to it that infringes upon Take-Two's copyrighted works and facilitates copyright infringement of Rockstar Games title, Grand Theft Auto VI."

Take-Two's complaint specifically linked the project to the unauthorised distribution of GTA 6 Xbox build files. According to the company, those files had been leaked publicly before the Leonida repository was created.

"On November 20, 2026, stolen game files from an Xbox Series build of Grand Theft Auto VI were publicly distributed," the takedown notice reads. "The following day, this Leonida repository opened with the purpose of running the Xbox Series version of GTA VI on PC. Its README requires Xbox Series game files as input."

Rockstar Parent Company Rejects 'Bring Your Own Files' Defence

The Leonida project reportedly instructed contributors to supply their own Xbox game files, an approach that could suggest the developers were not directly distributing copyrighted material through the repository.

However, Take-Two rejected this argument, claiming that the instruction was an attempt to avoid responsibility for the use of unauthorised GTA 6 files.

"This is intentionally misleading," Take-Two explained in its complaint, arguing that the files required to operate the project were connected to the leaked Xbox build.

The company maintains that the project facilitates copyright infringement even if users are expected to provide the required game files themselves.

The takedown also appears to be part of a wider effort to prevent unofficial GTA 6 adaptations from circulating online. According to the Leonida project administrator, Take-Two also managed to get the Discord server associated with the porting initiative taken down.

GTA 6 Unofficial PC Ports Face Growing Legal Pressure

Leonida is reportedly not the only community project attempting to bring GTA 6 to platforms beyond its official console releases. Other developers have been experimenting with unofficial methods to get portions of the game running on PC and Mac.

According to reports cited by PCMag, one project managed to run the game's opening sequence on PC, while another attempted to get a heavily downgraded version working on Mac.

These efforts have gained attention partly because of the availability of leaked game files and emerging tools that have made console jailbreaks and unofficial game adaptations more accessible.

However, Take-Two's latest action sends a clear message to developers attempting similar projects: the company is prepared to use copyright enforcement measures to protect its intellectual property.

Given the commercial importance of GTA 6, Rockstar and its parent company are unlikely to welcome unofficial versions that rely on leaked builds or unauthorised game assets.

When Will GTA 6 Release On PC?

Rockstar Games has not announced an official PC release date for GTA 6. For now, PC players will have to wait for the developer to confirm when the game will arrive on the platform.

However, a recent GameBeat report suggested that the PC version could arrive as early as the first half of 2027, potentially earlier than some players had anticipated.

The possibility of an early 2027 launch remains unconfirmed, and Rockstar has yet to provide an official timeline.