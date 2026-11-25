Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Congress MP questioned SP's seat-sharing, citing lack of dignity.

Congress rejected 26 seats, objected to media candidate announcements.

Masood defended Congress's strength, highlighted Muslim political marginalisation.

He urged Mayawati's activism, affirmed Congress's alliance commitment.

Congress MP Imran Masood has questioned the Samajwadi Party's approach to seat-sharing negotiations ahead of the 2027 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, saying an alliance must have a certain dignity and involve mutual cooperation.

Speaking at the ABP News Shikhar Sammelan, Masood said the Congress had rejected the list of 26 seats proposed by the SP and objected to learning about the party's candidate announcements through the media while discussions were underway.

“An alliance does not work like this. There should be some dignity within an alliance. If we are discussing matters in a meeting and the list reaches us through the press, what kind of arrangement is this?” he said.

Masood added that the Congress had turned down the 26-seat proposal. Referring to the SP's decision to announce candidates, he said: “If you are releasing a list, then release one for all 403 seats. That is your decision.”

‘There Is No Seriousness In The Talks’

The Congress leader said cooperation was central to an alliance, with each partner contributing according to its strength. “In an alliance, there is cooperation. Someone contributes more, someone contributes less,” he said.

Asked about the next round of discussions, Masood said the Congress leadership would decide the party's next course of action. No date had been fixed for another meeting, he added.

He also questioned the purpose of holding meetings if the decisions taken during them were not reflected in subsequent actions. “What is the meaning of these meetings? How will the discussions take place? What was written was followed by actions that were completely opposite,” he said, adding that this sent “a 100 per cent wrong message”.

Masood accused the SP of playing on the BJP's political pitch, without elaborating further.

Masood Cites 2024 Results, Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra

Defending the Congress' position in the alliance, Masood referred to the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, in which the SP won 37 seats in Uttar Pradesh as part of the INDIA bloc.

He said the Congress' Bharat Jodo Yatra had helped people recognise Rahul Gandhi as a leader capable of taking on the BJP. Masood also recalled the earlier SP-BSP alliance, saying the Congress should not be expected to accept a disproportionately small share of seats.

‘Muslims Have Become A Football'

Masood also spoke about the political representation of Muslims, saying the community had become a “football” in electoral politics.

“Muslims have become a football. The party that Muslims vote for is afraid to even make them sit alongside it,” he said.

He added that Muslims were often treated as though they could be asked to perform menial tasks, using the example of being asked to mop floors. He also used the phrase “Abdul bechara ban gaya football” to underline what he described as the community's political marginalisation.

‘Chandrashekhar Is My Younger Brother’

Speaking about Azad Samaj Party chief Chandrashekhar Azad, Masood described him as his younger brother.

He also made remarks about Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati, saying Uttar Pradesh's political fortunes could change if she stepped out of her room and became more active in public life.

“After 2012, I don't know what happened to Behenji that she stopped coming out of her room,” he said.

Masood added that neither the BSP's elephant symbol nor the SP's cycle could move forward without the Congress' hand, referring to the parties' respective election symbols.

‘Ram Is In The Heart’: Masood On Ayodhya Debate

On the political debate around Lord Ram and Ayodhya, Masood said there was no need to search for Ram, as he resided in people's hearts.

He also said the Congress would continue to honour the responsibilities of alliance politics. “We will fulfil the dharma of the alliance,” he said.