Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Huawei found guilty of bank fraud, trade secret theft.

Company rejected verdict, plans legal action to defend rights.

Case followed 2018 CFO arrest, triggering diplomatic crisis.

Verdict marks major US action over Huawei's operations.

Chinese telecommunications giant Huawei was found guilty on Tuesday in a major US criminal case involving allegations that it misled banks about its business operations in Iran and stole trade secrets from American companies.

A federal jury in Brooklyn convicted Huawei on 10 of the 12 criminal counts it faced. However, the jury acquitted the company of racketeering conspiracy, which accused it of operating as a criminal enterprise.

Responding to the verdict, Huawei rejected the charges on which it was convicted, describing them as lacking legal merit. The company said it would take "all necessary legal actions to defend our rights and interests", reported Reuters.

US Case Against Huawei Dates Back To 2018

US authorities have pursued Huawei for years, citing concerns that the company's operations could pose national security risks. The Chinese technology manufacturer employs more than 200,000 people and operates in around 170 countries.

The criminal investigation began in 2018. A year later, the US government placed Huawei on its trade blacklist, restricting the company's access to American technology.

The trial continued for more than two months. Prosecutors presented testimony from over 60 witnesses, while Huawei's defence team called 15 witnesses.

Huawei Faced 12 Criminal Charges

Huawei and three of its affiliates faced 12 charges, including racketeering conspiracy, bank fraud, wire fraud, violations of US sanctions and conspiracy to steal trade secrets and obstruct justice.

Reuters investigations published in 2012 and 2013, which helped bring Huawei's activities in Iran into focus, also featured during the trial.

During her closing arguments, prosecutor Meredith Arfa told the jury that the scrutiny surrounding the company's Iran operations had prompted questions from its banking partners as well.

"After the media started questioning Huawei’s operations in Iran, so did Huawei’s banks," Arfa said.

Meng Wanzhou's Arrest Triggered Diplomatic Crisis

The case gained international attention in December 2018 when Meng Wanzhou, Huawei's chief financial officer and daughter of its founder, was detained in Canada under a US arrest warrant.

Her detention triggered a diplomatic crisis involving the United States, China and Canada.

Meng had been secretly indicted in the US over allegations that she misled an HSBC banker about Huawei's business operations in Iran. US authorities alleged that the misrepresentation enabled the company to move US dollars into and out of Iran in violation of American sanctions.

Meng Returned To China After Nearly Three Years

Meng fought extradition to the United States for nearly three years. She eventually entered into a deferred prosecution agreement with US authorities and returned to China, where she received a hero's welcome.

Following the agreement, the charges against her were dropped.

The latest verdict against Huawei marks a significant development in the long-running US legal action against the Chinese telecommunications company, which has remained at the centre of Washington's concerns over technology, trade and national security.