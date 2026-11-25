Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom India condemned Houthi attack; two nationals injured in Riyadh.

New Delhi urged immediate halt to strikes on Saudi infrastructure.

Incident highlights continued conflict, increasing foreign civilian casualties.

India on Wednesday strongly condemned the Houthi attack on a tower in Saudi Arabia's Riyadh Financial District, which left 11 people injured, including two Indian nationals. New Delhi called for an immediate halt to strikes targeting civilian, economic and energy infrastructure in the Kingdom.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said the attack took place on November 24 and expressed concern over the threat such incidents pose to civilian lives and regional security. India also reiterated its support for Saudi Arabia's sovereignty and territorial integrity.

India Condemns Attack, Says Two Nationals Among Injured

In its official statement, the MEA said, "We strongly condemn the attack on one of the towers of the financial district in Riyadh on November 24 as well as the continued attacks targeting civilian, economic and energy infrastructure in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia."

Confirming that two Indians were among those injured, the ministry said the Indian Embassy in Riyadh was extending assistance to the victims and their families.

"Two Indians are among those injured in the attack on Riyadh financial district. The Embassy of India in Riyadh is providing all possible assistance to the injured and their families. These attacks seriously endanger civilian lives, violate the sovereignty of Saudi Arabia, and undermine regional security and stability. We call for immediate cessation of such attacks," the statement said.

The MEA also reaffirmed India's solidarity with the Saudi government and its people, expressing support for the Kingdom's efforts to protect its territory and residents. It further expressed hope that peace and normalcy would return to the region soon.

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Riyadh's Tallest Tower Targeted For Second Time In A Week

Saudi Arabia's Civil Defence attributed the attack to Yemen's Houthi militia. According to Reuters, the group targeted Riyadh's tallest tower for the second time in less than a week.

PTI reported that the 11 injured included two Saudi nationals, three Nepalis, four Egyptians and two Indians.

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Houthi-Saudi Arabia Conflict And Rising Toll On Indians

Saudi Arabia has faced repeated attacks from the Houthis, including an earlier strike targeting Riyadh's international airport.

The conflict involves the Iran-backed Houthi movement, which has been fighting Yemen's internationally recognised government, and Saudi Arabia, a key supporter of the government.

The latest incident also adds to the casualties suffered by Indian nationals in the region. At least three Indians have been killed in attacks targeting Saudi Arabia over the past two months.