Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Yogi Adityanath urged Akhilesh Yadav to apologize to Ram devotees.

Yogi stated NDA allies have no seat-sharing disagreements.

Yogi warned those harming women face jail or damnation.

CM highlighted UP's increased investment attraction and Noida engagement.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath took a swipe at Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav over the latter’s proposed visit to Ayodhya, saying he should apologise to Ram devotees if he visits the temple town.

Speaking at the ABP Shikhar Sammelan, Yogi said Akhilesh had now come around to the position taken by his party. “Now he has come to our line. If he goes to Ayodhya, he should apologise to Ram devotees,” the Chief Minister said.

Taking another dig at the SP chief, Yogi added, “A person who tries to ride two boats ends up drowning.”

‘He Ran Away From Ayodhya’: Yogi On 2027 Election Plans

Asked whether he would contest the next Assembly election from Ayodhya, Yogi said the matter was closed after Akhilesh did not contest from there. “He ran away, so the matter is closed,” he said.

The Chief Minister added that he currently contests elections from Gorakhpur and would fight from whichever constituency the BJP assigns him in the future.

‘There Is No Dispute’: Yogi On Nishad-Rajbhar Seat-Sharing

On seat-sharing arrangements between NDA allies Nishad Party and Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party led by Om Prakash Rajbhar, Yogi said there was no disagreement within the alliance.

“We do not have any extra party. We will contest elections together,” he said, adding that the process was being presented to the SP and Congress as an example of how alliance discussions should take place.

Yogi said there was no dispute and that such matters were resolved through face-to-face discussions at the negotiating table.

‘Jail Or Jahannum’: Yogi On Women’s Safety

Recalling his tenure as Chief Minister, Yogi said Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the BJP leadership and the people of Uttar Pradesh had entrusted him with the responsibility of improving the state’s administration in March 2017.

He said he felt a sense of satisfaction when government schemes reached the poor, development benefited the last person in society, and women and traders felt safe.

Issuing a warning to those who target women, Yogi said: “Anyone who casts an evil eye on our sisters and daughters has only two places to go: either jail or jahannum.”

Yogi Highlights Investment Drive, Noida Visits

The Chief Minister also referred to the change in the state's approach towards Noida, claiming that earlier chief ministers avoided visiting the city.

He said the state now hosts investors' summits, highlighting the government's efforts to attract investment to Uttar Pradesh.