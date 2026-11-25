Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom SP-Congress seat-sharing talks expose INDIA bloc differences in UP.

Congress MP Imran Masood objected to SP's unilateral candidate list.

SP named candidates for key seats Congress desired in Saharanpur.

SP's announcement came during ongoing, unresolved seat-sharing discussions.

The Samajwadi Party (SP) and the Congress may be projecting a united front ahead of the 2027 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, but negotiations over seat-sharing are exposing differences within the INDIA bloc in the state. The latest flashpoint has emerged in western Uttar Pradesh, where Congress MP and state working president Imran Masood has objected to what he sees as a unilateral approach by alliance partner Akhilesh Yadav.

“I don’t understand it. It’s beyond my understanding. Are we beggars? Will you treat us like this, that we aren’t even asking you for seats and you declared 26 seats? We didn’t even demand seats from you. So if this is your way of working, that you will dictate terms, then a self-respecting person like me does not understand these things,” Masood said.

His remarks came after the SP announced its first list of candidates even as seat-sharing discussions with the Congress were still underway.

Why Imran Masood Is Unhappy With SP’s Candidate List

Masood’s objection is not limited to the broader question of how many seats the Congress will get in the alliance. He is particularly unhappy with the SP’s decision to announce candidates for Behat and Saharanpur, two constituencies in his home district where he wants the Congress to field its nominees, according to a News18 report quoting sources.

As per the report, Masood is insisting that the Congress contest both seats, arguing that the SP’s unilateral announcement does not reflect the principles of coalition politics. He is in touch with the Congress high command and is awaiting its response before deciding on his next move. Sources said he intends to make his position public after hearing from the party leadership.

Saharanpur Holds Significance For Congress’ UP Campaign

The timing of the disagreement is significant, as Saharanpur and the surrounding constituencies have featured prominently in the Congress’ electoral calculations in western Uttar Pradesh. Rahul Gandhi is expected to kick-start the party’s campaign in the state from Saharanpur in December.

This raises questions over whether the Congress can afford a public confrontation with its principal opposition ally just as it prepares to launch its campaign in Uttar Pradesh.

SP Announces Five Candidates Amid Seat-Sharing Talks

The immediate trigger for the latest friction was the SP’s announcement of five candidates for the 2027 Assembly elections on Tuesday night. The party named Umar Ali Khan from Behat, Ashu Malik from Saharanpur, Nahid Hasan from Kairana, Mehboob Ali from Amroha and Jyoti Lodhi from Lalitpur.

The announcement came hours after the second round of seat-sharing discussions between the two parties ended without an agreement, adding to the uncertainty over their electoral arrangement in Uttar Pradesh.