Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom iPhone 18e gets raised camera; Air 2 gains second.

Air 2 maintains thin profile despite additional camera.

Standard iPhone 18 likely retains existing exterior design.

Smaller Dynamic Island stays exclusive to iPhone 18 Pro.

iPhone 18e Leak: Apple's next-generation iPhone lineup could bring some notable camera design changes, particularly to its more affordable models and ultra-thin smartphone range. Newly leaked CAD files reportedly reveal that the upcoming iPhone 18e could ditch the flush rear camera arrangement found on current budget models in favour of a raised camera module. Meanwhile, the iPhone Air 2 could address one of the biggest limitations of its predecessor by introducing a second rear camera.

The leaked design files, reviewed by Engadget, offer an early look at the possible hardware changes Apple is considering for its upcoming smartphones. While the iPhone 18 Pro models are also expected to receive a separate design upgrade on the front, the standard iPhone 18 and Air 2 may retain much of their existing appearance.

The information remains unconfirmed, and CAD drawings should not be treated as final retail specifications. However, the leaks provide some interesting clues about Apple's potential plans for its next smartphone generation.

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iPhone 18e May Get Its First Raised Rear Camera Module

One of the more noticeable changes could arrive with the iPhone 18e. Apple's existing budget iPhones feature a relatively seamless rear camera arrangement, with the lens, LED flash and microphone integrated directly into the rear glass panel.

That could change with the next-generation model. According to the leaked CAD files, the iPhone 18e may feature a raised, nearly square camera plateau measuring approximately 28 mm by 35 mm.

The redesigned housing is reportedly expected to accommodate a single rear camera, an LED flash and a microphone. The arrangement would give the affordable iPhone a visual appearance closer to the raised camera islands found on Apple's more expensive models.

However, the design change does not necessarily indicate a significant camera hardware upgrade. The leaked files continue to show a single rear camera, with no indication that Apple plans to introduce a multi-camera system on the 18e.

iPhone Air 2 Could Finally Get A Second Rear Camera

The iPhone Air 2 could receive a more meaningful camera upgrade, particularly for users who felt the original model's single-lens configuration was restrictive.

The leaked CAD drawings reportedly show two rear cameras arranged horizontally, suggesting Apple could move away from the single-camera setup used on the first-generation iPhone Air.

This possibility is also supported by a separate MacRumors report featuring purported dummy models of the device. Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, leaker Digital Chat Station and analyst Jeff Pu have independently suggested that the additional camera could be an ultra-wide sensor.

However, the CAD files do not confirm the type of sensor, its resolution or whether Apple is planning any specific computational photography improvements.

If the reports prove accurate, the addition of an ultra-wide camera would expand the Air series' photography capabilities and address one of the key compromises associated with its slim design.

Ultra-Thin Design Could Remain Intact Despite Camera Upgrade

Interestingly, the reported camera changes may not significantly affect the iPhone Air 2's overall dimensions.

The leaked specifications suggest that Apple could retain the handset's approximately 5.6 mm-thick chassis, despite making additional room for the second rear camera.

The camera module itself could become slightly thicker, reportedly increasing from around 3.45 mm to 3.8 mm.

This would allow Apple to accommodate the additional camera hardware without making substantial changes to the phone's ultra-thin profile.

The original iPhone Air's single rear camera was one of the more noticeable limitations of its design. Whether the addition of another lens will translate into a meaningful improvement in everyday photography remains unclear. The leaked CAD drawings offer no information about actual image quality or camera performance.

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Standard iPhone 18 Could Retain Existing Design

While the iPhone 18e and Air 2 could receive more visible camera-related changes, the standard iPhone 18 may retain much of its predecessor's exterior design.

According to the leaked files, Apple is not planning a significant visual overhaul for the standard model. The primary reported change concerns the camera housing, which could become slightly thicker.

The module is said to increase from approximately 3.45 mm to 3.8 mm, matching the reported change on the iPhone Air 2.

A thicker camera assembly could point towards adjustments to the internal hardware, although the leaked information does not identify any specific sensor upgrades or other technical improvements.

For buyers expecting a major redesign, the standard iPhone 18 could therefore offer a relatively familiar appearance, at least based on the current leak.

Smaller Dynamic Island Could Remain Exclusive To iPhone 18 Pro Models

Apple could also maintain a visible distinction between its standard and Pro smartphone ranges through the front display design.

The leaked CAD files reportedly indicate that both the iPhone 18 and iPhone Air 2 will retain the existing Dynamic Island cutout. This suggests that neither device will receive the smaller front-facing display cutout rumoured for the iPhone 18 Pro models.

If accurate, the change would give Apple's premium smartphones another visual distinction from the standard models.

The smaller cutout is reportedly being reserved for the Pro lineup, although the leaked files do not provide further details about how Apple plans to implement the design change.

iPhone 18e And Air 2 Launch Timeline: What The Leaks Suggest

The iPhone 18e and iPhone Air 2 are currently rumoured to arrive during Apple's spring launch window, following the introduction of its premium iPhone 18 lineup.

However, Apple has not confirmed the launch schedule or any of the hardware details revealed in the latest leaks.

It is also worth remembering that CAD files and dummy units represent designs at a particular stage of product development. Manufacturers can modify hardware specifications and exterior designs before mass production, meaning some of the reported changes could still be revised or dropped.

For now, the leaks suggest that Apple could be focusing on refining camera hardware across its upcoming smartphone range, with the iPhone 18e potentially receiving a redesigned rear housing and the Air 2 gaining an additional camera. Whether these changes make it to the final retail devices remains to be seen.