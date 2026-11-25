Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Woman alleges gangrape by two men after Delhi party.

Incident happened at cafe after colleagues partied late.

Police arrested three, including two women; three absconding.

Investigation ongoing; survivor's statement and CCTV reviewed.

A 22-year-old woman has alleged that she was gangraped by two men following a late-night party at a cafe in Delhi's Preet Vihar area. Police have arrested three people, including two women, in connection with the case, while three other accused are still absconding.

According to the police, the woman works at a cafe in Cross River Mall in Karkardooma. The other people allegedly involved in the incident were also employed at the same establishment.

The incident reportedly took place after the woman and seven colleagues attended a party at a cafe in Preet Vihar. The group allegedly consumed alcohol and continued partying late into the night.

Cafe Reopened After Regular Closing Hours

According to police, the cafe generally shuts at 11.30 pm. However, one of the employees reportedly had the keys to the establishment, allowing the group to reopen it and continue partying after its usual closing time.

The eight colleagues allegedly danced and consumed alcohol before leaving the cafe at around 3.30 am.

Shortly afterwards, the woman alleged that two men sexually assaulted her. She also claimed that other colleagues supported the accused, India Today reported.

Three Arrested, Police Trace Other Accused

Police have registered an FIR under sections related to gangrape against six people, comprising four men and two women.

Three accused, including two women, have been arrested. The remaining three are absconding, and police teams are working to trace them.

The survivor's statement is currently being recorded at the police station. Her statement will also be recorded before a magistrate in court as part of the investigation.

CCTV Footage Shows Woman Leaving With Others

Preliminary information suggests that the woman did not immediately approach the police after the alleged assault.

CCTV footage reportedly shows her leaving in a vehicle with a male friend and two other women. She subsequently reached the police station at around 5.45 am and lodged a complaint.

Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the alleged incident and recording statements as part of the ongoing probe.