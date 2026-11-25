The Shenzhou-24 spacecraft lifted off on a Long March-2F rocket at 8:18 am local time (0018 GMT) from the Jiuquan launch center in the Gobi Desert. The China Manned Space Agency reported that the capsule separated from the rocket about 10 minutes later and entered orbit, and called the launch a "complete success".

State broadcaster CCTV showed the three crew members leafing through a manual minutes after liftoff and reported that they were in good condition.

What do we know about the crew?

Tang Hongbo is making his third trip to space. CCTV said he will become the first astronaut to board Tiangong three times. Wu Yi is on his first flight, as is Pakistani pilot Muhammad Zeeshan Ali, the first foreigner to fly on a Chinese crewed mission.

"I carry the name of Pakistan on my shoulder, the hopes of 250 million Pakistanis," Ali told a news conference on Tuesday, switching between Urdu, Mandarin and English.

The handover on the station will be unusual. Shenzhou-23 commander Zhu Yangzhu will remain on board for a year, while the rest of his crew — Lai Ka-ying, Hong Kong's first astronaut, and Zhang Zhiyuan — return to Earth with Ali.

Zhu's stay is reportedly China's first full-year spell in space. Reuters said it will be the longest single stay by a Chinese astronaut. It has been described as a test of how the human body copes, ahead of planned Moon missions and possibly a journey to Mars.

What is on the agenda?

The crew will carry out more than 90 experiments and technology tests, Xinhua reported. At a news conference on Tuesday, Tang said differences in language, culture and psychology had made teamwork harder, but that both sides' efforts were paying off.

Ali, speaking in Mandarin, told reporters: "It's like my daily training. Day after day, reaching new heights."

China's 2030 target for a crewed Moon landing is unchanged despite the delay to its Chang'e-7 lunar mission. The United States is aiming for 2028.

(Disclaimer: This report first appeared on Deutsche Welle, and has been republished on ABP Live as part of a special arrangement. Apart from the headline, no changes have been made in the report by ABP Live.)