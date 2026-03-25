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HomeTechnologyYour OnePlus Phone Could Be The Last One You Buy In Your Country

Your OnePlus Phone Could Be The Last One You Buy In Your Country

OnePlus may be pulling out of the US, UK, and EU markets by April 2026. With its India CEO gone and shipments falling, the signs are hard to dismiss.

By : Annie Sharma | Updated at : 25 Mar 2026 10:10 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Rumours about OnePlus shutting down in key global markets have surfaced again, months after India CEO Robin Liu had dismissed them, saying business operations were continuing "as usual and will continue to do so." The speculation has gained more ground following Liu's departure from the company. Internet tipster Yogesh Brar had claimed in a now-deleted post on X that OnePlus would be pulling out of select global markets to focus on budget and mid-range products in India. ‘

The shutdown, if it happens, is expected to begin around April 2026, though the timeline has not been confirmed.

What Did The Tipster Claim About OnePlus Global Markets?

In his since-deleted post, Brar wrote: "OnePlus is shutting down in select Global markets. China business will stay unaffected. India market will mostly get budget & mid-range products. (Not a good news for US, UK & EU customers) [sic]."

Reports also suggest that OnePlus had informed selected staff about the decision in advance, with some already receiving severance packages. This is not the first time the brand has scaled back its global presence. 

In 2020, OnePlus shut down its UK, German, and other European offices following co-founder Carl Pei's exit, shortly after the Nord launch. 

How Is OnePlus Performing In India Right Now?

Robin Liu, who joined OnePlus in 2018 and was most recently serving as India CEO, stepped down on Tuesday to, as the company put it, "pursue his personal passions." His last working day is reportedly March 31, and he has already moved back to China.

On the business side, OnePlus recorded a 32% decline in shipments in 2025, according to Cybermedia Research. IDC puts that decline at 38.8% on a year-on-year basis. 

The company has also reportedly cancelled plans for the OnePlus Open 2 and OnePlus 15s. Despite this, OnePlus has announced that its mid-range Nord 6 will launch in India next month.

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Frequently Asked Questions

What are the latest rumors about OnePlus's global operations?

Rumors suggest OnePlus might be withdrawing from certain global markets to concentrate on budget and mid-range products in India. The China business is expected to remain unaffected.

When is the rumored shutdown of OnePlus in global markets expected?

The potential shutdown is rumored to begin around April 2026, although this timeline has not been officially confirmed.

What impact might this have on customers in the US, UK, and EU?

According to tipsters, customers in the US, UK, and EU might not be well-served by these changes, suggesting a reduced presence or focus in these regions.

About the author Annie Sharma

Annie Sharma is a technology journalist at ABP Live English, focused on breaking down complex tech stories into clear, reader-friendly narratives. Gaining hands-on experience in digital storytelling and news writing with leading publications, Annie believes technology should feel accessible rather than overwhelming, and follows a clear, reader-first approach in her work.

For tips and queries, you can reach out to her at annies@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 25 Mar 2026 10:10 AM (IST)
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