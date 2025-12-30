Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
OnePlus 15 Gets Rs 24,000 Cheaper: Here's How To Get This Deal

OnePlus 15 Gets Rs 24,000 Cheaper: Here’s How To Get This Deal

With stacked discounts and exchange benefits on Amazon, the OnePlus 15 is now Rs 24,000 cheaper, giving buyers a rare opportunity to own a flagship with powerful specs and long software support.

By : Annie Sharma | Updated at : 30 Dec 2025 12:33 PM (IST)
Amazon’s Year-End Sale has turned into a big moment for premium smartphone buyers, especially those eyeing the OnePlus 15. With stacked discounts, card offers, and exchange benefits, the phone is now available at a much lower effective price than usual. What makes this deal stand out is that it brings a true flagship phone closer to the mid-premium range. 

From a powerful processor to a massive battery and long software support, the OnePlus 15 suddenly feels far more accessible for buyers who were holding back earlier because of its price.

How To Get OnePlus 15 Price Under Rs 50,000 

The OnePlus 15 with 12GB RAM and 256GB storage is currently listed on Amazon at Rs 72,999, reduced from its original price of Rs 76,999. 

Buyers using select HDFC Bank or Axis Bank credit cards can get an instant Rs 4,000 discount, which directly reduces the checkout price.

The real savings come from Amazon’s exchange offer. Depending on the phone you exchange and its condition, the exchange value can go up to Rs 44,450. Even if your old device fetches a modest value of around Rs 20,000, the effective price of the OnePlus 15 will be Rs 48,999.

This makes it one of the most attractive flagship deals available right now for users looking to upgrade without spending a full premium amount.

OnePlus 15 Specifications, & Features

The OnePlus 15 features a 6.78-inch LTPO AMOLED display with 1.5K resolution, a 165Hz refresh rate, and peak brightness of 1,800 nits. While the resolution is slightly lower than last year’s model, the higher refresh rate delivers smoother visuals, especially during gaming and scrolling.

The phone is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 processor with Adreno 840 GPU. It supports up to 16GB LPDDR5x Ultra+ RAM and up to 512GB UFS 4.1 storage. A dedicated touch response chip enables a 3,200Hz sampling rate, while a separate Wi-Fi chip improves connection stability.

On the software side, it runs OxygenOS 16 based on Android 16 and includes new AI features with deeper Google Gemini integration. OnePlus promises four Android updates and six years of security patches.

The camera setup includes three 50MP sensors: a Sony IMX906 main camera with OIS, a 50MP ultra-wide lens, and a 50MP periscope telephoto camera with 3.5x optical zoom. A 32MP front camera handles selfies.

A large 7,300mAh battery powers the phone, supported by 120W fast charging and 50W wireless charging, making it a strong all-round flagship deal during the sale.

About the author Annie Sharma

Annie Sharma is a technology journalist at ABP Live English, focused on breaking down complex tech stories into clear, reader-friendly narratives. Gaining hands-on experience in digital storytelling and news writing with leading publications, Annie believes technology should feel accessible rather than overwhelming, and follows a clear, reader-first approach in her work.

For tips and queries, you can reach out to her at annies@abpnetwork.com.
Read
Published at : 30 Dec 2025 12:33 PM (IST)
