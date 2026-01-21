No, rumors about OnePlus shutting down in India are false. The company has officially stated that all its operations in India are running as usual and are unaffected.
OnePlus Not Leaving India: Company Breaks Silence On Shutdown Rumours
OnePlus says India remains a key market and there are no store closures, staff cuts or launch delays. The company has urged users to ignore rumours and rely only on official announcements.
OnePlus has cleared the air after rumours claimed it was shutting down in India. The company said these reports are false and not verified. Many users got worried after seeing posts on social media about a possible exit. OnePlus responded quickly and said its business in India is running as usual.
Robin Liu, CEO of OnePlus India, also shared a message online saying everything is normal. The brand asked people to trust only official updates and not believe random posts.
OnePlus India Shutdown Rumours Are False
OnePlus clearly said there is no truth in the OnePlus India shutdown rumours. In its official statement, the company said all its operations in India are normal and unaffected. Phones are being sold, service centres are working, and the team is active.
I wanted to address some misinformation that has been circulating about OnePlus India and its operations.— Robin Liu (@RobinLiuOnePlus) January 21, 2026
We’re operating as usual and will continue to do so.
Never Settle. pic.twitter.com/eAGA7iy3Xs
Robin Liu posted on X to calm users. He said OnePlus India is “operating as usual and will continue to do so.” This was done to stop panic among fans and customers.
India is a very important market for smartphone brands. News about a shutdown can scare people easily. That is why OnePlus acted fast and spoke directly to the public.
The company also requested everyone to stop sharing unverified information. It asked customers, partners, and media to rely only on official sources.
There are no signs of store closures, staff cuts, or delays in launches. Everything is working the same way as before. In simple words, OnePlus is not shutting down in India.
Why The OnePlus India Exit Talk Keeps Coming Back
The OnePlus India exit talk is part of a bigger trend in the smartphone world. The market is slowing down, and competition is tough. Brands are cutting costs, changing teams, and joining operations to survive better.
In 2021, OnePlus merged parts of its work with Oppo, like research and manufacturing. Even though OnePlus still works as a separate brand, it now shares more systems with Oppo. This made some people think that OnePlus is fading away.
A similar thing is happening with Realme, which is moving closer to Oppo again. These changes are about saving money and working smarter. They do not mean brands are leaving India.
For users, the rule is simple. Until a company confirms something, it is just a rumour. OnePlus has clearly said it is staying. There is no OnePlus India shutdown, no exit, and no reason to worry.
Related Video
Apple creates a new record in iPhone sales after launch of iPhone 16 | ABP Paisa Live
Frequently Asked Questions
Is OnePlus shutting down in India?
What did the CEO of OnePlus India say about the rumors?
Robin Liu, CEO of OnePlus India, shared on X that the company is operating as usual and will continue to do so, aiming to calm users and customers.
Why did rumors about OnePlus shutting down in India start?
These rumors are part of a larger trend in the smartphone market where brands are consolidating operations to cut costs and survive intense competition. OnePlus's merger of some functions with Oppo in 2021 contributed to these discussions.