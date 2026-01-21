OnePlus Not Leaving India: Company Breaks Silence On Shutdown Rumours

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





OnePlus has cleared the air after rumours claimed it was shutting down in India. The company said these reports are false and not verified. Many users got worried after seeing posts on social media about a possible exit. OnePlus responded quickly and said its business in India is running as usual.

Robin Liu, CEO of OnePlus India, also shared a message online saying everything is normal. The brand asked people to trust only official updates and not believe random posts.

OnePlus India Shutdown Rumours Are False

OnePlus clearly said there is no truth in the OnePlus India shutdown rumours. In its official statement, the company said all its operations in India are normal and unaffected. Phones are being sold, service centres are working, and the team is active.

I wanted to address some misinformation that has been circulating about OnePlus India and its operations.

We’re operating as usual and will continue to do so.

Never Settle. pic.twitter.com/eAGA7iy3Xs — Robin Liu (@RobinLiuOnePlus) January 21, 2026

Robin Liu posted on X to calm users. He said OnePlus India is “operating as usual and will continue to do so.” This was done to stop panic among fans and customers.

India is a very important market for smartphone brands. News about a shutdown can scare people easily. That is why OnePlus acted fast and spoke directly to the public.

The company also requested everyone to stop sharing unverified information. It asked customers, partners, and media to rely only on official sources.

There are no signs of store closures, staff cuts, or delays in launches. Everything is working the same way as before. In simple words, OnePlus is not shutting down in India.

Why The OnePlus India Exit Talk Keeps Coming Back

The OnePlus India exit talk is part of a bigger trend in the smartphone world. The market is slowing down, and competition is tough. Brands are cutting costs, changing teams, and joining operations to survive better.

In 2021, OnePlus merged parts of its work with Oppo, like research and manufacturing. Even though OnePlus still works as a separate brand, it now shares more systems with Oppo. This made some people think that OnePlus is fading away.

A similar thing is happening with Realme, which is moving closer to Oppo again. These changes are about saving money and working smarter. They do not mean brands are leaving India.

For users, the rule is simple. Until a company confirms something, it is just a rumour. OnePlus has clearly said it is staying. There is no OnePlus India shutdown, no exit, and no reason to worry.