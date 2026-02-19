Aadhaar App 2026: UIDAI Rolls Out QR Verification, Face Authentication And Biometric Lock

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





India’s digital identity ecosystem is set for a significant upgrade. The Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) has introduced a redesigned Aadhaar mobile application for 2026, promising stronger privacy safeguards, easier verification and tighter control over personal data.

The revamped Aadhaar App aims to give Aadhaar Number Holders (ANH) a secure, smartphone-based system to share and verify their identity, while reducing the risks of misuse in an era marked by phishing attempts, OTP fraud and cyber scams.

A Shift Towards Consent-Based Sharing

Unlike earlier versions, the updated Aadhaar App places greater emphasis on minimal data sharing, reported News18. Users can now disclose only the specific details required for a transaction rather than revealing full demographic information. The move reflects UIDAI’s effort to promote a consent-driven identity model where individuals retain greater control over how and when their Aadhaar details are used.

Officials say the redesign is intended to simplify day-to-day identity verification without compromising privacy. Instead of handing over photocopies of documents or sharing physical cards, Aadhaar holders can now complete verifications directly through their mobile phones.

QR-Based Offline Verification

One of the headline features of the 2026 app is QR-based offline identity verification. This allows users to authenticate their identity without exposing excessive personal information or relying on constant internet connectivity.

The QR functionality is expected to be particularly useful during hotel check-ins, where identity verification is mandatory. Instead of submitting a physical copy of Aadhaar, users can generate a secure QR code for verification.

The app also enables age verification for services such as movie ticket bookings, reducing the need for additional documentation. In workplaces and hospitals, the same mechanism can be used for visitor authentication.

Gig workers and service partners, who often need to establish their credentials quickly, may also benefit from the streamlined verification process.

Face Authentication For Faster Access

In addition to QR verification, the 2026 Aadhaar App introduces an optional face authentication feature. This tool allows users to verify their identity using facial recognition technology, offering a quicker alternative to OTP-based authentication.

Face authentication adds another layer to Aadhaar’s evolving biometric framework and is designed to complement, rather than replace, existing authentication methods.

Biometric Lock And Security Controls

Security enhancements form a central pillar of the updated app. Users can now activate a one-tap biometric lock or unlock feature. If an Aadhaar holder suspects potential misuse, they can instantly disable biometric authentication through the app.

The application also allows users to review their authentication history, enabling them to track when and where their Aadhaar credentials were used. This transparency is aimed at increasing awareness and reducing anxiety around unauthorised access.

Another addition is a QR contact card, which enables secure sharing of verification details without exposing full Aadhaar data.

Multiple Profiles On One Device

Recognising that families often share devices, UIDAI has enabled support for up to five Aadhaar profiles on a single smartphone. This feature allows users to manage identity details for family members securely from one application.

The app is compatible with both Android and iOS platforms, broadening its accessibility across devices.