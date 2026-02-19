The redesigned Aadhaar app aims to strengthen privacy safeguards, simplify identity verification, and give users more control over their personal data, reducing the risks of misuse.
Aadhaar App 2026: UIDAI Rolls Out QR Verification, Face Authentication And Biometric Lock
The move reflects UIDAI’s effort to promote a consent-driven identity model where individuals retain greater control over how and when their Aadhaar details are used.
India’s digital identity ecosystem is set for a significant upgrade. The Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) has introduced a redesigned Aadhaar mobile application for 2026, promising stronger privacy safeguards, easier verification and tighter control over personal data.
The revamped Aadhaar App aims to give Aadhaar Number Holders (ANH) a secure, smartphone-based system to share and verify their identity, while reducing the risks of misuse in an era marked by phishing attempts, OTP fraud and cyber scams.
A Shift Towards Consent-Based Sharing
Unlike earlier versions, the updated Aadhaar App places greater emphasis on minimal data sharing, reported News18. Users can now disclose only the specific details required for a transaction rather than revealing full demographic information. The move reflects UIDAI’s effort to promote a consent-driven identity model where individuals retain greater control over how and when their Aadhaar details are used.
Officials say the redesign is intended to simplify day-to-day identity verification without compromising privacy. Instead of handing over photocopies of documents or sharing physical cards, Aadhaar holders can now complete verifications directly through their mobile phones.
QR-Based Offline Verification
One of the headline features of the 2026 app is QR-based offline identity verification. This allows users to authenticate their identity without exposing excessive personal information or relying on constant internet connectivity.
The QR functionality is expected to be particularly useful during hotel check-ins, where identity verification is mandatory. Instead of submitting a physical copy of Aadhaar, users can generate a secure QR code for verification.
The app also enables age verification for services such as movie ticket bookings, reducing the need for additional documentation. In workplaces and hospitals, the same mechanism can be used for visitor authentication.
Gig workers and service partners, who often need to establish their credentials quickly, may also benefit from the streamlined verification process.
Face Authentication For Faster Access
In addition to QR verification, the 2026 Aadhaar App introduces an optional face authentication feature. This tool allows users to verify their identity using facial recognition technology, offering a quicker alternative to OTP-based authentication.
Face authentication adds another layer to Aadhaar’s evolving biometric framework and is designed to complement, rather than replace, existing authentication methods.
Biometric Lock And Security Controls
Security enhancements form a central pillar of the updated app. Users can now activate a one-tap biometric lock or unlock feature. If an Aadhaar holder suspects potential misuse, they can instantly disable biometric authentication through the app.
The application also allows users to review their authentication history, enabling them to track when and where their Aadhaar credentials were used. This transparency is aimed at increasing awareness and reducing anxiety around unauthorised access.
Another addition is a QR contact card, which enables secure sharing of verification details without exposing full Aadhaar data.
Multiple Profiles On One Device
Recognising that families often share devices, UIDAI has enabled support for up to five Aadhaar profiles on a single smartphone. This feature allows users to manage identity details for family members securely from one application.
The app is compatible with both Android and iOS platforms, broadening its accessibility across devices.
Related Video
Breaking News: India Budget 2026-27 Sparks Market Volatility, Long-Term Reforms Highlighted
Frequently Asked Questions
What is the main goal of the redesigned Aadhaar mobile app?
How does the new Aadhaar app promote consent-based data sharing?
The updated app allows users to share only the necessary details for a transaction, moving towards a consent-driven model where individuals control how and when their Aadhaar information is used.
What is QR-based offline verification and how can it be used?
QR-based offline verification allows users to authenticate their identity using a secure QR code without needing constant internet or revealing excessive personal information, useful for hotel check-ins and other scenarios.
What new security features does the 2026 Aadhaar app offer?
The app includes a one-tap biometric lock/unlock feature, the ability to review authentication history for transparency, and a QR contact card for secure sharing of limited verification details.
Can multiple Aadhaar profiles be managed on one device with the new app?
Yes, the redesigned app supports managing up to five Aadhaar profiles on a single smartphone, allowing family members' identity details to be managed securely from one application.