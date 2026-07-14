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English NewsTechnologyMicrosoft Boss Satya Nadella Warns Firms Are 'Paying Twice' For AI

Microsoft Boss Satya Nadella Warns Firms Are 'Paying Twice' For AI

Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella warns companies may be paying a hidden AI tax by feeding proprietary knowledge into models, raising questions about data ownership and control.

Written By : Shayak Majumder |  Updated at : 14 Jul 2026 01:52 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Satya Nadella argues AI costs businesses twice: money and knowledge.
  • Enterprises reveal proprietary data, creating valuable
  • This accumulated knowledge needs protection from imperceptible leakage.
  • Nadella outlines frameworks to retain control over AI-generated knowledge.

Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella has sparked fresh debate around enterprise artificial intelligence, arguing that businesses may be paying a far higher price for AI than they realise. According to Nadella, organisations are not only spending money on AI tools but are also handing over valuable internal knowledge that helps those systems become more effective.

Sharing his views in a detailed post on X, as reported by The New Stack, Nadella described the issue as a “reverse information paradox,” a concept he says turns a long-standing economic theory on its head.

Why Nadella Says AI Comes With a Second Cost

Nadella referenced Nobel Prize-winning economist Kenneth Arrow’s information paradox, which traditionally focuses on the challenge sellers face when trying to prove the value of information without revealing it.

According to the Microsoft chief, enterprise AI changes that dynamic. Instead of sellers carrying the burden, businesses using AI are often required to reveal their own processes, expertise and institutional knowledge to achieve better results from AI systems.

“You essentially pay for intelligence twice, once with money, and again with something even more valuable: the proprietary knowledge you must reveal to make that intelligence useful,” he writes. “The better you want the model to perform, the more of that knowledge you have to feed it.”

Nadella argued that the more organisations rely on AI, the more internal know-how becomes embedded within those systems.

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The Growing Value of AI ‘Exhaust’

A key part of Nadella’s argument revolves around what he calls AI “exhaust”: the trail of information generated through everyday interactions with enterprise AI systems.

He explained that every prompt, correction and evaluation contributes to a growing repository of organisational knowledge.

“Every correction is distilled into institutional know-how,” Nadella writes. “It’s the kind of knowledge a competitor could never buy, and the kind that leaks almost imperceptibly: trace by trace, correction by correction, eval by eval.”

Over time, these interactions can create a highly valuable internal knowledge base that reflects how an organisation operates. Nadella suggested this accumulated expertise could eventually become more valuable than the original documents and data used to train the system.

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Debate Over Data Access and AI Trust

Nadella’s comments arrive amid wider discussions about data privacy and enterprise AI security. He criticised what he sees as an imbalance in the AI ecosystem, where model providers can learn from public information while customers face restrictions around using knowledge generated within their own organisations.

The remarks are notable because Microsoft itself offers Copilot, an AI assistant designed to work across enterprise data through Microsoft Graph. Copilot can access documents, emails, chats and other information that users are authorised to view.

Security experts have previously raised concerns about the potential exposure of sensitive information through AI systems when access controls are not properly configured. Studies and audits have highlighted risks related to oversharing of confidential records, salary details, merger information and customer data within enterprise environments.

Microsoft has maintained that data accessed through Microsoft Graph is not used to train its foundation AI models and that Copilot adheres to existing permissions and security controls.

Nadella’s Vision for Enterprise AI

To address these concerns, Nadella outlined a framework aimed at helping businesses retain control over their AI-driven knowledge.

His recommendations include keeping organisational memory within enterprise environments, developing private evaluation systems, separating orchestration layers from individual AI models and ensuring companies can switch between models without losing accumulated knowledge.

Nadella also cited Palantir CEO Alex Karp while emphasising the importance of ownership and control in AI deployments.

“What the technical customers want is control over their compute, their models, their data stack, and their alpha,” Nadella quoted Karp. “They want to know they own the means of production, and it’s not being transferred to someone else.”

The broader message from Nadella is clear: companies should focus on retaining ownership of the knowledge generated through AI interactions, ensuring the long-term value created by those systems remains within the business rather than flowing to external providers.

Also read

Frequently Asked Questions

What is Satya Nadella's main concern regarding enterprise AI?

Nadella argues businesses pay a high price for AI by not only spending money but also revealing valuable internal knowledge. He describes this as a

What is the

It's Nadella's concept where businesses must reveal their proprietary processes and expertise to AI systems for better results. This means paying for intelligence with both money and valuable internal knowledge.

What does Satya Nadella refer to as AI

AI

How does Nadella suggest businesses can retain control over their AI-driven knowledge?

Nadella recommends keeping organizational memory within enterprise environments, using private evaluation systems, and separating orchestration layers. This helps businesses retain accumulated knowledge and switch AI models easily.

About the author Shayak Majumder

Shayak Majumder leads the ABP Live English team. He reviews gadgets, covers everything AI, and is on the lookout for the next big tech trend to cover. He is also building a data-driven AI-aware newsroom. Got tips? Reach out!
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Published at : 14 Jul 2026 01:52 PM (IST)
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Microsoft Satya Nadella AI TEchnology News
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