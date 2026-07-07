Xbox is laying off 3,200 employees, which is about 20% of its workforce. Of these, 1,600 will be laid off immediately, with the remaining reductions by fiscal 2027.
Explorer
'This Is Painful': Xbox CEO Addresses Staff After Microsoft Cuts 3,200 Jobs
Microsoft's Xbox will cut 3,200 jobs—20% of its workforce—and exit four game studios in its biggest overhaul yet. CEO Asha Sharma cited weak margins and an industry-wide hardware slowdown.
- Xbox undergoes massive restructuring, laying off 3,200 employees.
- CEO states business unhealthy, suffering poor profit margins.
- Four game studios will exit as part of overhaul.
Frequently Asked Questions
How many employees are being laid off at Xbox?
Why is Xbox undergoing this major restructuring?
CEO Asha Sharma stated the business is 'not healthy' and needs a reset. Xbox operates at significantly lower profit margins than competitors and faces challenges from mobile gaming and a 'severe hardware crisis'.
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