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English NewsGaming'This Is Painful': Xbox CEO Addresses Staff After Microsoft Cuts 3,200 Jobs

'This Is Painful': Xbox CEO Addresses Staff After Microsoft Cuts 3,200 Jobs

Microsoft's Xbox will cut 3,200 jobs—20% of its workforce—and exit four game studios in its biggest overhaul yet. CEO Asha Sharma cited weak margins and an industry-wide hardware slowdown.

Written By : Sneha |  Updated at : 07 Jul 2026 12:27 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Xbox undergoes massive restructuring, laying off 3,200 employees.
  • CEO states business unhealthy, suffering poor profit margins.
  • Four game studios will exit as part of overhaul.

Microsoft's Xbox gaming division is undergoing its biggest restructuring in its 25-year history, with CEO Asha Sharma announcing on Monday that 3,200 employees will be laid off as part of a sweeping overhaul aimed at reviving the business.

Of the total job cuts, 1,600 employees will be laid off immediately, while the remaining reductions will take place through fiscal 2027. The layoffs represent around 20 per cent of Xbox's workforce. Sharma also confirmed that four game studios will exit the Xbox division as part of the restructuring.

The Xbox cuts are part of Microsoft's broader plan to eliminate 4,800 jobs across the company.

In a candid memo to employees, Sharma acknowledged the scale of the challenge.

'We Must Reset Xbox'

"We must reset Xbox. Our business today is not healthy," she wrote.

Sharma took over as CEO of Xbox in February following a leadership reshuffle that saw longtime Microsoft executive Phil Spencer step down after leading the gaming business for 12 years.

Acknowledging the impact on employees, Sharma said the restructuring would extend over the coming year.

"I know this is painful. These changes will directly affect people who have poured their creativity into building Xbox. Today's decisions do not reflect their talent or dedication," she wrote.

Despite steady overall gaming revenue, Sharma said the industry has been reshaped by the rapid growth of mobile and casual gaming, while the traditional console business has become increasingly difficult to sustain. Several major publishers, including Ubisoft, have also announced significant workforce reductions in recent months.

Industry Facing Most Severe Hardware Crisis In Its History

According to Sharma, Xbox currently operates at profit margins three to ten times lower than its competitors. While investments in Game Pass, multi-platform titles and a broader content portfolio created value, they failed to generate the expected growth.

"As that happened, our core business weakened, and we added more teams, more investment and more time, hoping for a better outcome. Now the industry is facing the most severe hardware crisis in its history," she said.

As part of the reorganisation, Xbox will create a new Chief Operating Officer position, with long-time executive Helen Chiang expected to take on the role. Sharma also announced the retirement of Dave McCarthy after 17 years with the company.

Emphasising that the restructuring is intended to strengthen the gaming business, Sharma said, "These changes are about a bigger future for Xbox, not a smaller one. History is full of companies that mistake longevity for inevitability. We will not be one of them."

Frequently Asked Questions

How many employees are being laid off at Xbox?

Xbox is laying off 3,200 employees, which is about 20% of its workforce. Of these, 1,600 will be laid off immediately, with the remaining reductions by fiscal 2027.

Why is Xbox undergoing this major restructuring?

CEO Asha Sharma stated the business is 'not healthy' and needs a reset. Xbox operates at significantly lower profit margins than competitors and faces challenges from mobile gaming and a 'severe hardware crisis'.

About the author Sneha

Sneha is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, covering national and global news, politics, and social developments. She approaches every story with clarity, accuracy, and a reader-focused perspective. She holds a Master’s degree in Mass Communication from Central University of Jharkhand.
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Published at : 07 Jul 2026 12:27 AM (IST)
Tags :
Microsoft Xbox Asha Sharma
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