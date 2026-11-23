Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom NCTAU warns about WhatsApp Web session misuse.

Misuse leads to message access, impersonation, and fraud.

Log out after every session; avoid sensitive work.

The National Cybercrime Threat Analytics Unit (NCTAU) of the Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Centre (I4C), under the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), has issued an advisory on the safe use of WhatsApp Web, warning users about the potential misuse of authenticated sessions and urging them to avoid carrying out official or sensitive work through the web interface.

According to the advisory dated November 18, 2026, the NCTAU observed that an authenticated WhatsApp Web session could, under certain circumstances, be misused to gain unauthorised access to a user's WhatsApp account.

The unit cautioned that such access could allow malicious actors to read private messages, send messages while impersonating the account holder, access contacts and group conversations, and exploit the user's trusted identity to carry out fraud, phishing, social engineering and other malicious activities.

MHA Advises Against Using WhatsApp Web For Official, Sensitive Work

The advisory urged users to exercise particular caution while accessing WhatsApp Web on office computers, shared systems, public computers or devices that may be accessible to other people.

It stated that government-related, organisational, financial, confidential and other sensitive information should preferably not be exchanged through WhatsApp Web sessions on computers.

National Cybercrime Threat Analytics Unit (NCTAU), of Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Centre (14C) under the Ministry of Home Affairs has issued an advisory for "Safe Use of WhatsApp Web", pointing it has observed that an authenticated WhatsApp Web session may, under certain circumstances, be misused to gain unauthorised access to a user's WhatsApp account. — ANI (@ANI) November 23, 2026

For official and sensitive work environments, organisations have been advised to avoid using WhatsApp Web on office systems. The NCTAU also clarified that Incognito or Private Browsing mode should be considered only an additional precaution and not a substitute for safe usage practices.

WhatsApp Web Users Asked To Log Out After Every Session

Listing precautionary measures, the cybercrime unit advised users against keeping WhatsApp Web permanently logged in or leaving authenticated sessions active when they are not required.

It emphasised that users should manually log out after every session, warning that simply closing the browser window or tab does not amount to logging out of WhatsApp Web.

In cases where temporary access through a trusted computer is unavoidable, users have been advised to use Incognito or Private Browsing mode and manually log out before closing the browser.

The advisory also cautioned against logging into WhatsApp Web through cyber cafes, public kiosks, hotel business centres, borrowed computers or other untrusted systems.

Warning Signs Of WhatsApp Account Misuse

The NCTAU asked users to remain vigilant about unusual activity on their WhatsApp accounts, including unexpected sent messages, unusual replies from contacts and other unexplained account activity.

It also recommended keeping the operating system, web browser and security software updated to reduce potential security risks.

Users have further been advised to avoid suspicious downloads, unknown files and cracked software that could expose their devices and accounts to security threats.

Concluding its advisory, the cybercrime unit urged users to follow three key precautions: "Stay Alert. Log Out After Every Session. Protect Your Digital Identity."