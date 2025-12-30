Mappls App Now Shows Metro, Bus & Train Routes Across Major Indian Cities

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeTechnologyMappls App Now Shows Metro, Bus & Train Routes Across Major Indian Cities

Mappls has added public transport routes to its app, helping users view stations, stops and interchange points for metro, bus and rail networks without switching between multiple apps.

By : Annie Sharma | Updated at : 30 Dec 2025 12:58 PM (IST)

MapmyIndia Mappls has added multimodal public transport route information to its Mappls App, allowing users to view metro, rail, and bus routes within the same platform. The update enables commuters to check routes, stations, stops, and interchange points while planning daily travel. With more than 40 million users, the app now brings public transport information together with existing navigation features. 

The feature is currently available in select Indian cities and is live on iOS and web, while an Android rollout is planned in the near term.

Mappls App Public Transport Routes Added For Indian Cities

The Mappls App now includes public transport routes covering metro, rail, and bus networks. This allows users to plan trips using different modes of transport without switching between multiple apps. 

Route paths, station locations, bus stops, and interchange options are displayed to help users understand how different services connect within a city.

At present, the feature is available in cities such as Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad, Chandigarh, Pune, Kolkata, Ahmedabad, Nagpur, Indore, Patna, Lucknow, Kanpur, Agra, Jaipur, Kochi, and Bhopal. 

The rollout has started on iOS and web platforms, with Android support scheduled to follow. Access to public transport information within the same interface as private navigation may help users compare travel options more easily, especially in cities with dense transport networks.

MapmyIndia Mappls Multimodal Navigation & Urban Mobility

The addition of public transport data works alongside existing Mappls App features such as turn-by-turn navigation, real-time traffic updates, safety alerts, and routing tools. 

Together, these features allow users to view both private and public transport options while planning their journeys.

MapmyIndia Mappls operates as an indigenous mapping and navigation platform and follows government guidelines related to map representation, including international boundaries and sensitive locations. In recent years, the company’s government-related work has grown steadily and currently contributes around 20% of its gross revenue.

As Indian cities continue to deal with traffic congestion and pollution concerns, access to consolidated public transport information may support more informed travel decisions. 

The company has stated that it will continue working with transport authorities and ecosystem partners to expand public transport coverage and improve data availability across cities.

Also read

About the author Annie Sharma

Annie Sharma is a technology journalist at ABP Live English, focused on breaking down complex tech stories into clear, reader-friendly narratives. Gaining hands-on experience in digital storytelling and news writing with leading publications, Annie believes technology should feel accessible rather than overwhelming, and follows a clear, reader-first approach in her work.

For tips and queries, you can reach out to her at annies@abpnetwork.com.
Read
Published at : 30 Dec 2025 12:58 PM (IST)
