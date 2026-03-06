Dhurandhar 2 Trailer Releases Tomorrow; Makers Drop NEW Poster For Ranveer Singh’s Film

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom







Dhurandhar 2 Trailer: The trailer of Ranveer Singh’s much-awaited film, Dhurandhar: The Revenge, will be released tomorrow. The makers, Jio Studios and B62 Studios, have announced the trailer release date for the film. This comes after sources told ABP Live that the trailer would not be released today. The sources also said that the film’s poster would be unveiled today.

Dhurandhar 2 Trailer Release: Date And Time

The trailer of Dhurandhar 2 will be released tomorrow, March 7, at 11:01 am. Ranveer Singh also took to his Instagram handle to share the new poster of his upcoming film along with the release date and time of the trailer. In the caption of the post, he wrote, “Brace yourself. Trailer out tomorrow 7th March at 11:01 AM. Dhurandhar: TheRevenge releasing in cinemas worldwide on 19th March 2026 in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada & Malayalam.”

This comes after reports stated that the film’s trailer would be released today at noon. Earlier, there were reports that the makers would drop the trailer a day ahead of Holi. However, those reports were refuted by trade analyst Taran Adarsh, who said that the makers have not yet announced any official date for the film’s trailer release.

Fans React To New Dhurandhar 2 Poster

After Ranveer Singh dropped the new poster, fans, as expected, flocked to the comments section of the post to share their thoughts. One social media user wrote, “You are our legend, always and forever amazing us with your powerful films, you legend, you strong one, you hero, you professional, you are everything that is wonderful Words fail to describe you.”

“Very excited,” said another.

A third posted, “Ready for the masterpiece.”

“Rs 2000 crore collection loading. There is no clash,” said a fourth.

About Dhurandhar 2

The second instalment of the Ranveer Singh starrer, directed by Aditya Dhar, is scheduled to hit theatres on March 19, coinciding with the festivals of Gudi Padwa and Ugadi, and arriving just ahead of Eid. In Dhurandhar: The Revenge, Ranveer Singh reprises his dual roles as Jaskirat Singh Rangi and Hamza Ali Mazari, taking this spy-action saga to the next level.

Presented by Jio Studios and produced by B62 Studios, Dhurandhar: The Revenge is written, directed, and produced by Aditya Dhar, with Jyoti Deshpande and Lokesh Dhar serving as producers.

Unlike part one, the film will be released in five languages: Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada.

Following the postponement of Toxic, which was moved to June 4 to ensure a wider audience reach amid the West Asia conflict, Dhurandhar: The Revenge will now face competition from two films at the box office: Pawan Kalyan’s Ustaad Bhagat Singh and Darling Krishna’s Love Mocktail 3.